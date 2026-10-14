Black music events are “cancelled, restricted or shut down” at higher rates than white-led events, costing the music scene up to £141 million a year, a report has found.

The Race Equality In Music Event Licensing (REMEL) project found the closures and restrictions put more than £650 million at risk over five years.

The two-year study was led by the REMEL steering group, comprising Greater London Authority (GLA), the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), UK Music, LIVE, the Musicians’ Union and a wide network of promoters, artists, venue operators and community representatives.

The report found that the black and South Asian music sector “still faces deep systemic and institutional barriers that limit even more success”.

It cited respondents who were told of informal pressure from the police, with off-the-record briefings suggesting future licence reviews and other measures to stop black and South Asian-led events from happening.

Key findings from the report included that certain music genres were “assumed to be a risk despite evidence to the contrary”, or how “single or isolated incidents at one event can create long-term reputational consequences for a genre”.

The report noted that genres such as afrobeat, dancehall, R&B and hip-hop were flagged as “high-risk”, while other genres such as pop, indie and rock faced “little scrutiny”.