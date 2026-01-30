Blackburn Rovers are being sued by sports kit manufacturer Macron at the High Court, records show.

The deal, which saw Macron become the club's "official technical kit sponsor and supplier", will expire at the end of this season.

Blackburn, who are third from bottom in the Championship ahead of their game against Hull on Saturday, announced it had signed a five-year deal with Macron in May 2021.

No other details of the claim are currently available.

Court filings show Macron Sportswear UK Limited filed a claim against the Championship club on Wednesday over an alleged "breach of contract".

Responding to the legal claim, a spokesperson for the club said: "We confirm that the club has been served with court papers by its technical kit supplier, Macron S.p.A., in relation to a contractual dispute.

"The claim is being handled by the club with the support of its legal team, and it would be inappropriate to comment further while legal proceedings are ongoing."

A spokesperson for Macron said the company was unable to comment.

Rovers 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday marked the start of a “phased strategic boycott of home fixtures” organised by the Blackburn Rovers Supporters Coalition in protest at owners Venky’s.

In a statement issued before the game, the 1995 Premier League champions said: “The club recognises and respects the strength of feeling among sections of the fanbase and understands that supporters care deeply about the future of the club.

“However, at this crucial stage of the season, we firmly believe the team needs the full backing of its supporters, as we look to overcome what has been a challenging run of results.

“With a number of key players expected to return from injury over the coming weeks, the club remains confident the squad can deliver a stronger second half of the season – but achieving that progress will require the continued support of our fans.

“We therefore urge all Rovers supporters to show unity and support to the team, as we work collectively to climb the table and produce performances and results the fans can be proud of.”Venky’s, a company formed by the Rao family, took over at Blackburn in 2010 from a trust set up in the name of former owner Jack Walker.

Rovers were relegated from the Premier League less than two years later and have not returned since.