A 39-year-old man has been arrested in Burgenland for his alleged involvement in an attempt to blackmail the German baby food manufacturer

HIPP baby food. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

A man has been arrested in Austria in connection with an attempted blackmail case in which rat poison was found in jars of baby food.

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Two weeks ago, the German brand HiPP recalled its products sold in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia after a jar of carrot and potato purée HiPP baby food was found to contain poison in the eastern state of Burgenland. Austria's Die Presse newspaper reported that an email demanding €2m (£1.73m) had not been noticed by HiPP until two weeks after the ransom deadline expired. German police became involved in the case because the jars were manufactured by a German company. A spokeswoman for the Public Prosecutor's Office in Eisenstadt told Germany's DPA news agency on Saturday that a 39-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted blackmail. Read More: Man, 19, charged in connection with 'bomb hoax' incident at Peter Kay show Read More: Airlines can group flights together on fewer planes under jet fuel-saving plans

A seized jar of Hipp baby food (carrots and potatoes) tested positive for rat poison during an investigation. Picture: Alamy