A woman has been jailed for four years for blackmailing former Tottenham captain Son Heung-min by claiming she was pregnant with his child.

The woman spent the money on luxury and designer goods.

She extorted £153,000 ($200,000) from him, and threatened to go public if he did not comply. The court heard she in fact had no idea whether the baby was his.

She first approached the footballer last year, claiming she was carrying his child, a South Korean court heard.

The woman in her 20s and an accomplice, a man in his 40s, were found guilty of blackmailing Spurs legend Son.

Her male accomplice, who had threatened Son 15 times to get the money, was handed a two-year jail term for attempted blackmail.

When they ramped up their demands for money this year, Son went to police.

The judge said Son had gone through “intense mental anguish” over the case.

The woman, identified only as Yang, was charged with extorting 300 million won ($204,000) from Son in 2024 after sending him an ultrasound photo of a baby that she claimed was his and demanding money to stay silent.

South Korean news agency, Yonhap reported in May that a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s had been detained on suspicion of attempting to blackmail Son in June of last year while he was still at Tottenham.

They were said to have used his fame and his “vulnerability” to this type of blackmail as a high-profile footballer target him.

"[The woman] insists she received the money as compensation and portrays herself as a victim," prosecutors told the court. "But her claims do not fully match the facts," they said.

Son moved from Tottenham earlier this year after 10 years at the club to play Major League Soccer (MLS) in America for Los Angeles FC ion what was the most expensive transfer in MLS history.