A new treatment for advanced bladder cancer which doubles survival time has been given the green light for NHS use.

Experts said the approval of the new treatment combination would bring a "fundamental shift" in care for patients with late-stage disease, saying that until now, the treatment for advanced bladder cancer had not significantly changed since the 1980s. They said there had been real "unmet need" for patients with advanced disease, with some 29% of people diagnosed with stage 4 cancer - when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body - surviving for a year after diagnosis. It is estimated that 1,250 people a year could benefit from the treatment. The new treatment combination includes enfortumab vedotin, an antibody-drug which is also known as Padcev, made by Astellas and Pfizer - with pembrolizumab, a drug known as a PD-L1 inhibitor, also known as Keytruda, which is made by Merck. Read More: More weight-loss jabs could be offered as part of major shake-up of diabetes care

Clinical trials suggest that the treatment combination, when tested against platinum-based chemotherapy, led to improved survival for patients. "Prior to the EV-302 clinical trial, the treatment of advanced bladder cancer treatment hadn't significantly changed since the 1980s," Professor Thomas Powles, director of Barts Cancer Institute Biomedical Research Centre (QMUL), UK and primary investigator on the trial, said. "This guidance will fundamentally reshape first-line treatment for eligible patients." Trial data indicated that patients who took the treatment combination survived for an average of 33.8 months compared to 15.9 months with chemotherapy. Researchers also measured the amount of time people survived without their disease worsening - also known as progression-free survival - and found that people on the combination treatment had just more than a year of progression-free survival compared to half-a-year for those on standard treatment. Three in 10 (30%) patients had a so-called "complete response" when getting the combination treatment - meaning there was no evidence of cancer remaining. This was compared to 14.5% of those who received chemotherapy. One patient said that taking part in the trial had given him more time with his grandson.

