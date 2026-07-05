Sir Tony Blair’s think tank has warned Andy Burnham against increasing capital gains tax (CGT), warning that the UK cannot “tax our way to prosperity”.

Mr Burnham, who is expected to take over the mantle of prime minister from Keir Starmer in the coming weeks, is understood to be considering bringing CGT in line with income tax in order to boost public revenue.

CGT is a levy on the profits made after selling investments or assets like second homes or shares.

Currently, the amount of profit taxpayers can make is £3,000 annually - anything above this taxed between 18 per cent and 24 per cent.

Should the Makerfield MP bring CGT in line with the three bands of income tax rate – 20 per cent, 40 per cent for higher rate taxpayers and 45 per cent for additional rate taxpayers – it would reportedly raise £12 billion a year, according to the Centre for the Analysis of Taxation.

But the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has told the former Manchester mayor that doing so would send “precisely the wrong message at precisely the wrong time”.

Guy Ward-Jackson, a senior analyst at the institute, said: “Taxing our way to prosperity is both bad policy and bad politics.

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