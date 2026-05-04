Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle "It Ends With Us" lawsuit
The pair had been feuding since 2024.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reached a settlement over alleged harassment on the set of "It Ends With Us".
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The settlement averted a civil trial scheduled for May where both actors were expected to testify about Lively's allegations of sexual misconduct by Baldoni.
Lively had alleged that Baldoni helped to create a sexually charged atmosphere during the film's production and then planned to silence her from speaking out.
Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in "It Ends With Us," claims he quickly resolved Lively's concerns and said he was entitled to hire a crisis management firm after Lively began attacking him publicly.
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Lively, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, accused Baldoni of harassment during the filming of the 2024 romance film, It Ends With Us.
She sued Baldoni, his production company, Wayfarer Studios, and others, seeking damages for alleged harassment, defamation, invasion of privacy, and rights violations.
District Judge Lewis Liman from Manhattan threw out the case on Thursday because of jurisdictional issues.
The dispute became public in December 2024 when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department. An article related to her allegations was also published in the New York Times titled: "'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine."