Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reached a settlement over alleged harassment on the set of "It Ends With Us".

The settlement averted a civil trial scheduled for May where both actors were expected to testify about Lively's allegations of sexual misconduct by Baldoni.

Lively had alleged that Baldoni helped to create a sexually charged atmosphere during the film's production and then planned to silence her from speaking out.

Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in "It Ends With Us," claims he quickly resolved Lively's concerns and said he was entitled to hire a crisis management firm after Lively began attacking him publicly.

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