Blast at Maltese fireworks factory leaves three in hospital
The explosion in the rural fireworks factory in Malta killed four cows
A fireworks factory in Malta has exploded, leaving three people injured and killing four cows.
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The blast set off fireworks at the rural Lourdes Fireworks Factory in Salina, damaging residential buildings and cars in the surrounding area.
The factory exploded at 6:30am on Monday morning, but fireworks continued to go off for several hours following the initial blast.
Two farmers and a food courier were taken to the hospital with injuries, and four cows were killed, according to the Times of Malta.
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Local residents abandoned their homes to avoid being hit by falling debris and boulders, as well as damaged electricity cables.
Windows in a nearby hotel were shattered, and guests were hit by the falling glass, as debris covered the roads.
The scene was attended to by the Maltese Armed Forces and the Civil Protection Department (CPD), who inspected the damage using drones.
Local farms and animal shelters were tended to by officers from the Maltese government’s animal welfare department, as well as the MaYa Foundation, which supports farmers.
“Significant damage” to the farms was reported by the foundation, which called for support from authorities.
Officers from the CPD will continue to search for unexploded fireworks into Tuesday morning due to the risk of daytime heat on the explosive devices.
An incident at the factory in Triq il-Qadi in 2018 previously left two men with serious injuries.
The cause of the incident has not yet been identified, and the police investigation is ongoing.