The explosion in the rural fireworks factory in Malta killed four cows

The Lourdes Fireworks Factory in Salina exploded on Monday morning. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A fireworks factory in Malta has exploded, leaving three people injured and killing four cows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The blast set off fireworks at the rural Lourdes Fireworks Factory in Salina, damaging residential buildings and cars in the surrounding area. The factory exploded at 6:30am on Monday morning, but fireworks continued to go off for several hours following the initial blast. Two farmers and a food courier were taken to the hospital with injuries, and four cows were killed, according to the Times of Malta. Read more: Three Lions on the way! England squad flies out to Miami for the World Cup Read more: Shocking video shows huge piles of abandoned tents and rubbish at Everest base camp

Windows of hotels and guest houses blew out in Naxxar, on the north side of Malta. Picture: Getty

Local residents abandoned their homes to avoid being hit by falling debris and boulders, as well as damaged electricity cables. Windows in a nearby hotel were shattered, and guests were hit by the falling glass, as debris covered the roads. The scene was attended to by the Maltese Armed Forces and the Civil Protection Department (CPD), who inspected the damage using drones. Local farms and animal shelters were tended to by officers from the Maltese government’s animal welfare department, as well as the MaYa Foundation, which supports farmers.

Rescuers attended the scene in Malta and the police investigation is ongoing. Picture: Getty