There will be a week-long public holiday and 40 days of public mourning will be observed, Iranian state media has reported

Blasts continue across Middle East after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei confirmed dead following US-Israeli strikes. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has been killed in a joint US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran - as retaliatory blasts continue to ring out across the Middle East.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that 86-year-old Khamenei was killed during the joint operation, with the death later confirmed by state media, after blasts rocked the leader's compound shortly after 6am GMT on Saturday. Trump urged the Iranian people to seize “the single greatest chance… to take back their country” in the wake of the attack, as countless Iranians around the world took to the streets to celebrate - as others were seen to mourn the Supreme Leader's death. A week-long public holiday and 40 days of public mourning have been declared following his death, Iranian state media reported, with Overnight and into Sunday, blasts continued to rock several states across the Middle East, with Israel, Dubai, Qatar, Oman and Abu Dhabi as Iran targets an increasing number of civilian areas with drones and missiles. Images showing the scale of the explosions have continued to emerge, with civilians in the firing line amid Iran's indiscriminate and increasingly volatile attacks. Read more: No US casualties or injuries following retaliation by Iran to joint 'combat operation' Read more: LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israel strike as blasts continue to rock Middle East

Explosions seen during missile strikes by Iran in downtown Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Alamy

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) has named a new commander in chief, with Ahmad Vahidi set to take over from Gen Mohammad Pakpour, who was killed in the strikes alongside the Supreme Leader. It comes as Priti Patel refused to confirm to Lewis Goodall whether the actions of the US and Israel were legal following the attack, despite insisting the UK has a "moral duty to act". Echoing her stance, Defence Secretary John Healey repeatedly declined to say whether the UK believes the US-Israeli strikes on Iran were legal on Sunday. He pointed out that Iran is now “lashing out in an increasingly indiscriminate and widespread way”, pointing to attacks on an airport in Kuwait and hotels in Dubai and Bahrain. Mr Healey added that Iranian missiles and drones had landed within “a few hundred yards” of some 300 British troops at a base in Bahrain, with two missiles fired in the direction of Cyprus.

President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026. Picture: White House/X

Iranians were seen to take to the streets to celebrate in north London on Saturday night - a hub for the Iranian community in the UK. It comes as the Iranian President declared revenge a 'legitimate right' in a statement on Sunday. Masoud Pezeshkian, whose fate had remained unclear, has reportedly released a statement, insisting revenge is a "legitimate right and duty". The statement adds that the killing of the Supreme Leader is an "open war against Muslims". "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers bloodshed and revenge against the perpetrators and commanders of this crime as its legitimate duty and right, and will fulfill this great responsibility and duty with all its might," he added. It comes as at least six people were killed after protesters stormed the US consulate in Pakistan. A senior doctor at Civil Hospital Karachi also confirmed that nine bodies and at least 32 injured people were taken to the hospital after clashes with police near the United States Consulate General in Karachi.

Rescue workers bandage a wounded man and provide first aid at the site of a direct hit from an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Alamy

State media outlet Tasnim said: "The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution was martyred at his workplace in the Leader's House "At the time of his martyrdom, he was performing his assigned duties and was present at his workplace (his office), and this cowardly attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning." His compound was damaged extensively in the strikes on Saturday. Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday evening: "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead."

Flare trails of the interceptor missiles launched from Israeli air defense systems in Tel Aviv, Israel. The United States and Israel on Saturday launched "major combat operations" against Iran. Picture: Alamy

"This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. "He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. "This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country."

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a state television broadcast on June 18, 2025. Picture: Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran via Getty Images

The Telegraph has said the Ayatollah's body was reportedly recovered from the rubble, riddled with shrapnel wounds. Photographs of the alleged assassination have been presented to Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli defence officials. Trump added: "We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. "As I said last night, 'Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!'

