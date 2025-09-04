Five people have received treatment from paramedics after a semi-detached flat caught fire in north-west London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 60 firefighters and eight engines responded to the blaze on Christchurch St, Kilburn, after midnight.

The blaze destroyed the first floor and the roof of a semi-detached property with two floors that had been converted into flats, firefighters said.

Five people escaped the property before the brigade arrived and were treated by the London Ambulance Service.

The fire was brought under control around 4am, LFB said.

