Blind drink-driver drove 150 miles by following lorry tail lights
Anthony Hall, 49, confessed to police that he had driven 150 miles from Huddersfield in West Yorkshire towards Cumbria at night by following the lights of the lorry in front of him.
A blind drink-driver drove 150 miles by following lorry tail lights before being pulled over by police as he drifted towards the hard shoulder.
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Anthony Hall, from Huddersfield, confessed that he had driven 150 miles from Huddersfield in West Yorkshire towards Cumbria at night by following the lights of the lorry in front of him.
The 49-year-old, who is registered blind, admitted to dangerous driving, driving while over the alcohol limit and without a licence or insurance and taking his partner’s car without consent at Carlisle magistrates’ court.
He is a “man of good character”, according to Suresh Basra, prosecuting, who added that Hall has no previous convictions.
“He is registered blind and does not have a driving licence, so he is not allowed to drive,” Basra said.
“But he took the vehicle in question from his partner without her knowing. He drove 150 miles from Huddersfield.”
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Blind drink-driver followed tail lights on motorway for 150 mileshttps://t.co/gmorTBhC1o— DCT AUDIO (@_57dB) August 1, 2026
His partner’s Vauxhall Meriva had been reported missing and was being searched for by police when it was identified on the M6 near Carlisle – over two hours after Hall set off on June 29.
“He was observed drifting into the motorway’s hard shoulder from lanes one and two,” Basra said.
“The vehicle was stopped, and Mr Hall was spoken to. He smelt of alcohol on his breath, and he said he’d been drinking wine.
“The defendant also said he’d gone blind two years ago and was asked how he had managed to drive. He said that by following HGV lights he managed to drive that distance.”
Hall had had 46mcg of alcohol in every 100ml of breath, a breath specimen shown to the court showed., had 46mcg of alcohol in every 100ml of breath. The legal driving limit is 35mcg.
His dangerous behaviour was “prolonged and persistent”, Basra added.
“There was a decision to ignore the rules of the road and risk danger to others … There was also the consumption of alcohol, and although there was no injury, it’s miraculous that Mr Hall has been so fortunate and that there was no injury or damage,” she said.
Adele Graham, defending, called on magistrates to order a pre-sentence background report, and consider Hall’s personal circumstances and life history.
Magistrates agreed to order a Probation Service report.
Sentencing will be adjourned until September 8, and Hall will be given an interim driving disqualification.