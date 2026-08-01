Anthony Hall, 49, confessed to police that he had driven 150 miles from Huddersfield in West Yorkshire towards Cumbria at night by following the lights of the lorry in front of him.

Hall took took the car from his partner without her knowing and drove 150 miles from Huddersfield. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A blind drink-driver drove 150 miles by following lorry tail lights before being pulled over by police as he drifted towards the hard shoulder.

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Blind drink-driver followed tail lights on motorway for 150 mileshttps://t.co/gmorTBhC1o — DCT AUDIO (@_57dB) August 1, 2026

His partner’s Vauxhall Meriva had been reported missing and was being searched for by police when it was identified on the M6 near Carlisle – over two hours after Hall set off on June 29. “He was observed drifting into the motorway’s hard shoulder from lanes one and two,” Basra said. “The vehicle was stopped, and Mr Hall was spoken to. He smelt of alcohol on his breath, and he said he’d been drinking wine. “The defendant also said he’d gone blind two years ago and was asked how he had managed to drive. He said that by following HGV lights he managed to drive that distance.” Hall had had 46mcg of alcohol in every 100ml of breath, a breath specimen shown to the court showed., had 46mcg of alcohol in every 100ml of breath. The legal driving limit is 35mcg. His dangerous behaviour was “prolonged and persistent”, Basra added.