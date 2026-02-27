A visually impaired refugee who went missing a week after Border Patrol agents left him at a doughnut shop was found dead in Buffalo, New York, as temperatures plummeted below zero.

Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, vanished on February 19 after officers dropped him off at a Tim Horton’s on Niagara Street.

The Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, who is blind in one eye, was found dead on Tuesday night.

His cause of death has been deemed health-related. Officials are investigating the events leading up to his death after he was released from police custody last week.

The father-of-two arrived in Buffalo 15 months ago in December 2024, but had spent the past year behind bars in a local jail.

He was arrested last year after becoming disoriented during a walk and ending up on a woman’s porch and using a curtain rod as a makeshift walking cane, police say.

Lawyers with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo say Shah Alam can only see with blurry vision for several feet in the other.

