The new measures will aim to reduce the backlog of court cases

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy is set to announce "blitz courts" in a bid to reduce the backlog of cases. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Government is set to launch "blitz courts" in the biggest shake-up to the justice system in 50 years in a bid to tackle its backlog of cases.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A bill is expected to be published on Wednesday which will aim to lift the cap on court sitting days, introduce AI to help summarise witness statements, and introduce judge-only trials for more serious offences. The blitz courts will list cases together, and will be introduced in London and the southeast to begin with, where the backlog of cases is most severe. However, ministers gave accepted that the crown court delays will continue to rise and could reach the same level at the next general election despite a new package of reforms. Read more: David Lammy considering bringing AI to the courts in a bid to get through more cases Read more: Vote down plans to scrap jury trials, Tories tell rebel Labour MPs

Sarah Sackman, Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice, said the blitz courts would work in conjunction with a recently developed AI "listing tool.". Picture: Alamy

Justice Secretary David Lammy announced the first blitz courts will be opened in April in the capital and will prioritise cases involving assaults on emergency workers. Mr Lammy said in a speech that the blitz courts would involve similar cases being "listed together over short periods to concentrate court resources," adding that they would "support timely decision-making by all parties." It is expected that the deputy Prime Minister's plans will centre around a system already in place at Liverpool Crown Court, which involves early listings of groups of trials to force the prosecution and defence legal teams to deal early with any potentially difficult issues. The reforms are also believed to see AI introduced to the courts after a report by Sir Brian Leveson suggested courts could rely on the technology to summarise witness statements when taking case management decisions. Sir Brian, a retired Court of Appeal judge, is the architect of controversial proposals to scale back the right to jury trials which the Government has adopted despite opposition from Labour backbenchers and legal groups.

Sir Brian Leveson has suggested courts could rely on AI summaries of witness statements. Picture: Alamy