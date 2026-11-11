Block child sex abuse images on all devices sold in Britain, campaigners and experts tell Government
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Prominent politicians, campaigners and experts have called on the Government to ensure child sexual abuse material is blocked on all smart devices sold in Britain.
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A white paper launched on Wednesday will argue that device-level protections, similar to those that the Government has committed to for blocking images of nudity, can be adapted to prevent child sexual abuse material being viewed on smartphones, laptops and tablets.
Jess Phillips, former Labour violence against women minister, and Lord Nash, a Tory former education minister, will host a parliamentary briefing alongside survivors of online child sexual abuse.
The white paper by the International Justice Mission (IJM) and experts in law enforcement, child protection and technology will be published as polling showed 80% of people support technology blocking abuse being installed on their devices, with 5% opposed.
Research by the Internet Watch Foundation found 73% of the child sexual abuse material analysed in 2025 was not self-generated and likely captured on adult devices.
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The scale of the trade in child abuse material has become global criminal industry, it said, with Britain one of its biggest markets.
As evidence of the alarming scale of growth in offending, the UK’s child abuse image database held fewer than 10,000 images in the late 1990s, compared to 40 million today.
The supply of material is now described as “limitless” at a time when AI-generated images identified by the Internet Watch Foundation increased from 13 in 2024 to 3,440 last year.
With children in the Philippines and other poorer countries being abused live on camera to order, Britain is among the three biggest groups of customers in the world for what Europol calls the leading form of commercial sexual exploitation of children.
One in every 100 children in the Philippines was trafficked to produce child sexual abuse material in 2022, according to the IJM.
Campaigners also said the supply of recorded material has increasingly become a national security problem.
Lord Nash said: “We are facing a crisis of online child sexual abuse.
“Seven per cent of British men admit to some form of online sexual offending against children.
“This material is no longer hidden on the dark web but on the apps that we all use every day.
“By the time the police are involved, a child has already been abused and the images and videos have gone round the globe.
“The material has to be blocked on the phone itself, before the harm is done.
“The Government deserves real credit for committing to exactly that on children’s phones.
“I urge it now to extend that commitment to every device sold in Britain, targeted at CSAM (child sexual abuse material), and to lead the world in doing so.”
Ms Phillips MP said: “Every day, children in this country and around the world are being sexually abused for an audience, and the images are traded and watched for years afterwards.
“Nowhere is that clearer than in the Philippines, where one child in every 100 has been trafficked to be abused live on camera to order, and where buyers in Britain are among the biggest customers in the world.
“This should be a source of national shame, and we must stop it.
“The technology, the evidence and the public support are all there; I want to work with ministers to extend on-device blocking to child sexual abuse material on every device sold in Britain, making children here and over the world safer.”
John Tanagho, executive director of IJM’s Centre to End Online Sexual Exploitation of Children, said: “For too long, society’s response to online child sexual abuse has focused on finding and removing abusive images and videos after children have already been harmed.
“This paper demonstrates that we now have the opportunity to do more by moving upstream and preventing the creation, streaming and viewing of child sexual abuse.
“That’s why we’re calling for a paradigm shift: devices that do not make or display child sexual abuse material.
“Society deserves smart devices that simply do not work for taking pictures of or livestreaming child sexual abuse.”
A Government spokesperson said: “We are putting in place the strongest online safety laws in the world.
“This includes preparing world-first legislation to call on the biggest technology companies to make it impossible for children to take, share or view nude images.
“We will also give the police the powers they need to keep pace with criminal use of emerging technologies in order to keep our children safe.”