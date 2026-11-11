Smartphones on shelf in the store. Concept for communications and technology. Picture: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prominent politicians, campaigners and experts have called on the Government to ensure child sexual abuse material is blocked on all smart devices sold in Britain.

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A white paper launched on Wednesday will argue that device-level protections, similar to those that the Government has committed to for blocking images of nudity, can be adapted to prevent child sexual abuse material being viewed on smartphones, laptops and tablets. Jess Phillips, former Labour violence against women minister, and Lord Nash, a Tory former education minister, will host a parliamentary briefing alongside survivors of online child sexual abuse. The white paper by the International Justice Mission (IJM) and experts in law enforcement, child protection and technology will be published as polling showed 80% of people support technology blocking abuse being installed on their devices, with 5% opposed. Research by the Internet Watch Foundation found 73% of the child sexual abuse material analysed in 2025 was not self-generated and likely captured on adult devices. Read More: Thomas Markle Snr sent to jail after 'trying to cut off electronic ankle monitor' ahead of child sex abuse images trial Read More: Sophie visits world's largest refugee camp in Bangladesh as she meets women and children fleeing Myanmar

Jess Phillips is among those involved in launching a white paper which calls for device-level safeguards against child sex abuse images being viewed. Picture: Rich Dyson/Alamy

The scale of the trade in child abuse material has become global criminal industry, it said, with Britain one of its biggest markets. As evidence of the alarming scale of growth in offending, the UK’s child abuse image database held fewer than 10,000 images in the late 1990s, compared to 40 million today. The supply of material is now described as “limitless” at a time when AI-generated images identified by the Internet Watch Foundation increased from 13 in 2024 to 3,440 last year. With children in the Philippines and other poorer countries being abused live on camera to order, Britain is among the three biggest groups of customers in the world for what Europol calls the leading form of commercial sexual exploitation of children. One in every 100 children in the Philippines was trafficked to produce child sexual abuse material in 2022, according to the IJM. Campaigners also said the supply of recorded material has increasingly become a national security problem.

Lord Nash has also helped pen the white paper. Picture: Jeff Gilbert/Alamy

Lord Nash said: “We are facing a crisis of online child sexual abuse. “Seven per cent of British men admit to some form of online sexual offending against children. “This material is no longer hidden on the dark web but on the apps that we all use every day. “By the time the police are involved, a child has already been abused and the images and videos have gone round the globe. “The material has to be blocked on the phone itself, before the harm is done. “The Government deserves real credit for committing to exactly that on children’s phones. “I urge it now to extend that commitment to every device sold in Britain, targeted at CSAM (child sexual abuse material), and to lead the world in doing so.”