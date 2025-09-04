People with a form of incurable blood cancer are living almost twice as long on average compared to 20 years ago, a study has found.

Multiple myeloma, a cancer which devlops when the bone marrow makes abnormal white blood cells, is diagnosed in around 6,200 people in the UK every year, the equivalent of 17 a day.

Researchers at the University of York analysed data from 3,720 patients in England diagnosed with multiple myeloma between 2005 and 2019.

They found median survival had risen from 2.4 years to 4.5 over the 15-year period.

Researchers described the improvement in survival as "impressive".

However, experts warned survival for multiple myeloma "remains devastatingly low" and more must be done, including making it easier for patients from all backgrounds to access clinical trials.

Symptoms of the disease include pain in the bones, tiredness, headaches, muscle weakness and shortness of breath.

Researchers added that the findings, published in the journal Haematologica, confirm "that therapeutic advances are benefiting patients not only in clinical trials, but in the real-world setting".

While experts welcomed this progress in myeloma, they stress that continued research is needed.

