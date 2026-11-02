New analysis of more than 413,000 blood cancer cases has revealed that five-year survival rates for acute myeloid leukaemia improved by just three per cent over a decade

Analysis of more than 413,000 blood cancer cases reveals that the five-year survival rate for one of the deadliest types has only improved by 3 percentage points in a decade. Picture: Dmitry Belyaev/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Scientists are hoping to double the survival rate of blood cancer patients as part of three new clinical trials, after damning figures showed current treatments are in danger of being "left behind".

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Statistics revealed today show that five-year survival rates for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), one of the deadliest blood cancers, have improved by just three per cent over a decade. Blood Cancer UK is now launching a £25 million appeal to fund a programme called Trial Treat Beat, in the hope of replicating the model that transformed prostate cancer treatment. Helen Rowntree, CEO of the charity, told LBC that only one in three currently survive the most serious blood cancers. In England, AML survival rates increased from 21% in 2009–14 to 24% in 2015–19, despite the UK’s overall cancer survival rising to its highest level on record. Read more: NHS A&Es roll out 'early warning system' to spot deteriorating children's health earlier Read more: Rare cancer behaves differently depending on where it is found, researchers find in breakthrough

People affected by the deadliest blood cancers sit among 99 chairs at a public installation in Victoria Tower Gardens, London, where only one in three seats is occupied to reflect the survival rates of the deadliest blood cancers. Picture: Blood Cancer UK

Ms Rowntree said: "The figures are really stark. "Most crucially, behind all of those statistics, there are lots of people who are facing a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukaemia and living with that against a backdrop of improvements in other cancers. "That's obviously a really positive story, but we need to make sure that these blood cancers, the hardest to treat blood cancers, are not left behind. "We feel really frustrated that we haven't seen that progress because we desperately want that, and families and patients desperately want to see that as well. "It's really important that we continue to shed light on the fact that we haven't seen that progress in these hardest-to-treat blood cancers. "But it's also significant because it shows that progress can be made. Maybe 30 years ago there was this idea that there was only one end to a cancer experience, but that picture has changed significantly."

Helen Rowntree, CEO of Blood Cancer UK, described the figures as "really stark". Picture: Blood Cancer UK

Trial Treat Beat will be based on a prostate cancer trial that tested multiple treatments within a single programme and changed care worldwide. The studies will test several treatment approaches concurrently, making them more efficient and impactful, the charity says. To mark the launch, hundreds of chairs have appeared in central London, with two in every three left empty to represent the patients who don't survive.

Blood cancer is the third biggest cancer killer in the UK and the fifth most common cancer. Picture: William Barton/Alamy

Ms Rowntree added: "Our ambition is to fund three large-scale clinical trials in the most prevalent, hardest-to-treat blood cancers, so in high-risk myeloma, in the most aggressive lymphomas, and in acute myeloid leukaemia. "The objective of those trials is ultimately to change the way in which NHS care is provided. "Research is great, but what we want to do is make sure that it makes it into the NHS so that it means that the way in which people are treated can change and improve and the care can be delivered differently." Addressing patients and families worried by the statistics, the CEO said: "It's really important for people to understand that their prognosis is personal and that these numbers reflect population-level data. "So if you're concerned about your own diagnosis, always the best port of call is to have that discussion with your treating team, as they know you best.

People affected by the deadliest blood cancers sit among 99 chairs at a public installation in Victoria Tower Gardens, London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"At Blood Cancer UK, we have an incredible team of nurses who are available to talk through any question at any time about somebody's blood cancer. "We're always available to have those discussions about, 'I'm worried about this', or 'what does this mean for me and my family.'" The research examined more than 413,000 blood cancer cases, and also found that five-year survival for AML in England showed similarly limited progress in Scotland and Wales.