Every three weeks, I find myself in a hospital bed, waiting for a blood transfusion that will keep me alive.

I rely on these transfusions to survive and without them, my life would be unrecognisable. This blood is the reason I can function. Without the kindness of blood donors my life as I know it – quite literally – wouldn’t exist.

Since 2023, I have been dependent on regular transfusions, receiving blood regularly due to thalassaemia, a genetic blood disorder that affects my body's ability to produce sufficient haemoglobin. For most of my life, I didn’t even know I had the condition and lived on less than half the oxygen of my peers.

Thanks to regular blood donors, I’ve been able to live a somewhat normal life and this year, at the age of 32, I even completed the London Marathon – a challenge that is pretty much impossible to tackle for someone with my condition.

The truth is, this achievement was only possible because of the generosity of those who gave the blood which keeps me healthy.

This week, NHS Blood and Transplant has called for urgent help to fill over 100,000 appointments this winter, with a particular focus on the rare and vital blood types – O negative, B negative, and RO blood (most common among people of Black heritage). These donations save lives and allow patients like me to survive and stay well.

Although I am prioritised for my regular transfusions, for patients like me, there is always the awareness that the blood supply is finite and when there is a shortage, there can be an impact on patients and hospitals receiving the vital blood supplies they need.

The good news is that it's easy to make a difference. Donating blood only takes an hour of your time and each donation can save up to three lives.

I understand that some people may feel hesitant about giving blood, particularly if they have never done it before. It is easier than you might think and there are plenty of donor centres across the country, making it convenient to donate.

You might never meet the person whose life you have saved, but I can assure you that they are deeply grateful for your selfless donation. So, as we approach the festive season, consider giving a gift that truly matters. You could save a life this Christmas.

If you can, please visit www.blood.co.uk to book an appointment this winter. You may not think it’s much, but for people like me, it means everything.

Chloë Adlerstein is a London-based thalassaemia patient who relies on blood transfusions every two weeks.

