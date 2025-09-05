A total lunar eclipse "blood moon" will be visible from the UK on Sunday night.

The country’s stargazers will get the chance to see the rare spectacle for the first time since 2022.

The moon is set to turn a deep, dark red – sometimes called a "blood moon" – as the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.

According to the Met Office, the moon will take on a reddish hue because it will be illuminated by light that has passed through the Earth’s atmosphere and has been bent back towards the moon by refraction, scattering blue light and allowing red wavelengths to reach the moon.

Where skies are clear, the eclipse will be visible at around 7.30pm.

