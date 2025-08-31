A rare Blood Moon will be seen in Britain’s skies within days. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A rare Blood Moon will be seen in Britain’s skies within days – as astronomers reveal exactly when stargazers should be looking for the striking phenomenon.

Experts have confirmed that a total lunar eclipse will take place soon - when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun. The astrological event gives the moon a distinct reddish appearance, which has become known as a "Blood Moon". Usually, the Moon's bright white hue is caused by light being reflected from the sun.

Stargazed could find their views scuppered by cloudy British weather. Picture: Alamy

But during the total lunar eclipse, the only light which reaches the Moon is that which has passed through Earth’s atmosphere first and then refracted back. This refracted light is not direct sunlight – and thus the light has a different colour and notable change in appearance for Earth's nearest neighbour. The eclipse will take place on September 7, 2025 and should be visible across the UK depending on the weather. It will be the last lunar eclipse until August 28, 2026 when a partial lunar eclipse is due to take place. The next Blood Moon eclipse will not be seen on Earth until December 21, 2028.

The Shard and skyline at night with red moon or blood moon City of London South Bank. Picture: Alamy

How to spot the September 2025 Lunar Eclipse The Royal Observatory in Greenwich, south London, says September’s Blood Moon should be visible in Britain. But it will be a challenge for some as the Moon will be low in the sky. Cloudy weather could also scupper wannabe stargazers. The best chance for Brits to see the sight will be at just after 7.30pm BST. The Royal Observatory told the Sun: "The maximum will occur at 7.33pm BST from the UK, with the eclipse's actual maximum at 7.11pm when the Moon is below the horizon. "The Moon will then gradually move out of Earth's umbra and penumbra until 9.55pm. "As the Moon will be low on the horizon and quite difficult to see, find a high point with a clear view to the East to see the most of this eclipse." The last total lunar eclipse in the UK took place on May 16, 2022.