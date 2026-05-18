Numbers have jumped after eligibility was extended to people with “hidden disabilities"

Numbers have jumped after eligibility was extended to people with “hidden disabilities". Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Councils are handing out blue badges to drivers with anxiety and ADHD after rules were extended to cover “hidden disabilities”.

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Permits issued under the category have trebled in three years, jumping from 18,000 in 2021 to 55,000 last year. The change was designed to help people with conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s and arthritis. But experts warn the scheme could be drifting from its original purpose, with the change in eligibility resulting in “abuse of a system designed for those with more profound, visible or life-altering mobility limitations”. Videos circulating on social media show users openly coaching people on how to get a blue badge for ADHD or anxiety, with some encouraging parents of anxious or autistic children to apply. Read more: When are the TfL Tube strikes this week? Read more: Ministers launch crackdown on rubbish handlers after cow qualified for licence

The change was designed to help people with conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s and arthritis. Picture: Alamy

Blue badges are designed to help people with serious mobility difficulties park near their destination, whether they are a driver or passenger. Holders can also park on double yellow lines for up to three hours and may qualify for extra concessions, including exemptions from congestion charges and some tolls. People can qualify if they have a severe disability that makes walking impossible or extremely difficult — including being unable to walk more than 50 metres — or if they have an eligible non-visible disability. Local councils are responsible for deciding who qualifies for a blue badge and usually ask applicants to provide evidence, such as medication records, a doctor’s note or a formal diagnosis.

Many have spoken out about the impact of the rule change, which they say is allowing people to "abuse the system". Dr Becky Spelman, from the Private Therapy Clinic, said Blue Badges for ADHD may give some groups an advantage, rather than being accommodating. Dr Spelman, who has ADHD herself, admitted that she would "never apply" for a Blue Badge, describing it as "an abuse of a system" designed for those with "profound" mobility limitations. An NHS report from November last year cited a study that claimed 1.8 per cent of UK adults reported a professional diagnosis for ADHD. It is estimated that ADHD costs the NHS around £17billion a year.

Conservative shadow transport secretary, Richard Holden MP, said the scheme was "being abused". Picture: Alamy

Conservative shadow transport secretary, Richard Holden MP, said: “The blue badge scheme is being abused, and Labour’s failure to ensure councils are applying the eligibility criteria consistently is letting down the people it is meant to help." Mr Holden continued: “Labour must urgently review the guidance councils have for blue badges and stop this exploitation.” People have taken to social media to coach followers on how to obtain a blue badge for "hidden disabilities". One TikTok video advertises “the exact wording that gets Blue Badge applications approved”. In the caption, it advises users to “use clear, factual descriptions”, giving this example: instead of “She struggles to walk far”, write: “She runs off suddenly when anxious or overwhelmed. I must hold her hand firmly at all times to prevent her from entering the road.” A further recommendation offered is to “link behaviour to risk” and explain how a child’s condition creates danger, for example: “Because of sensory overload, he becomes disoriented and steps into moving traffic unless physically guided.” The post also promotes “Exact Blue Badge Answer Bank templates with over 100 real examples and law-based wording”.