By William Mata

Blue Monday is today, January 19, but depression can strike on any day, charities have argued and there are many things you can do to make it through.

If you are feeling the effects of seasonal affective disorder, having a lack of money, or feeling down in the dumps, there are a lot of things you can do to improve your mental well-being. Here is what you need to know about the truth and myth of Blue Monday and what you can do to look after yourself. Read also: How I am learning to deal with the scary headlines and keep positive in 2026

What is Blue Monday? Blue Monday is a notional concept that the third Monday of January is the most depressing day of the year, being cold, a long time since Christmas and with New Year Resolutions being broken. In 2026, Blue Monday is on Monday, January 19. Does Blue Monday exist? A belief has spread that Blue Monday is the day when people are more likely to take their own life than on any other day, but this is not true. Former Cardiff University health psychologist Cliff Arnall is believed to have come up with the concept in 2005. “His equation takes into account six factors: weather, debt, time since Christmas, time since failing our new year’s resolutions, low motivational levels and the feeling of a need to take action,” blogger Adam Tinworth found, having researched the origin.

Mr Arnall told the Independent in 2018: "[It was never my intention] to make the day sound negative, [I wanted to] to inspire people to take action and make bold life decisions.” While an urban myth has developed around the date, some good has actually come out of it, with mental health charities now targeting the occasion to campaign for awareness. How to get through Blue Monday Have a chat over coffee Samaritans have encouraged all to attempt to have a deeper conversation with those around them over a cup of tea or coffee, for what they have called Brew Monday. “At Samaritans we know there’s no such thing as Blue Monday and that feeling low isn’t just something that happens on Mondays or a random day in January,” a statement read. “​So we say out with the blue and in with the brew!”

Pubs offering cheaper pints for Blue Monday While alcohol is a depressant, some pubs have also bought into the concept of getting people together for a chat, with The Chequers in Walthamstow among those offering a cheap January pint. Get outside This time of year can bring on seasonal affective disorder, where we do not see much natural light due to dark mornings and evenings. “It’s hard enough to find the courage to get out of a hot shower, let alone the house, when it’s cold out, but daylight makes a world of difference,” the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably has stated. “Natural light is pretty damn good at raising serotonin levels (that’s your body’s feel-good hormone), so just seeing a bit of sunshine can make a big change to your mood.”

Keep moving Getting some exercise, whether it be intentionally going for a walk, or working out at an intensive fitness class, it helps your mood to get active. “Being active can be boost mood and motivation, releasing endorphins and increasing both serotonin and dopamine levels in the body,” the charity Mind states. “It is also one of the five ways to wellbeing.” Consider your career options While the job market is notoriously stagnant around Christmas time, the end of January is when those looking to seek a post can see opportunities pick up. Career coach Dr Claire Kay said that Mondays will not appear so blue when you have a job that you love to look forward to at the beginning of the week. "When we love what we do, or at least feel connected to its purpose, our entire week feels different," she said. "Mondays become less about survival and more about opportunity. You show up with energy, curiosity, and focus, because what you're doing makes sense to you."

