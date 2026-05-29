A Blue Origin rocket exploded into a ball of flames on a launchpad in Florida during a test on Thursday night.

Video footage shows the uncrewed rocket igniting on the launchpad before erupting into a massive fireball, sending a towering plume of flames and smoke into the air.

In a statement on X, Blue Origin confirmed it had experienced an “anomaly” during a hot-fire test, where a rocket engine is fired up while anchored to the ground.

The space technology company was founded in 2000 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Mr Bezos said on social media that all personnel were accounted for and confirmed an investigation was underway.

"It's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it," he said on X. "Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it."

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