The Democrats may be celebrating today, but make no mistake, their stunning success in the US midterms isn't because the party has suddenly become wildly popular.

After all, voters haven’t forgiven them for the apparent cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. Nor have they forgotten the party’s unhealthy obsession with identity politics during the ‘peak Woke’ era of a few years ago. But the Democrats had one big advantage yesterday: they weren’t the party of Donald Trump.

At times over the past 12 months, it has seemed as if the president was almost trying to engineer the perfect conditions for a Blue Tsunami. His trade tariffs were already pushing up prices when he decided to launch a disastrous war with Iran that sent them skyrocketing. This ran counter to the two biggest reasons people voted for him in 2016 and 2024: a sense that he could run the economy better; and his ‘America First’ policy of ending so-called ‘forever wars’ in the Middle East.

To make matters worse, Trump ensured several disastrous candidates ended up as the GOP nominees in key races. In Texas, for example, Trump refused to endorse incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn. His justification was that Cornyn had been “disloyal”, even though he’d offered only the mildest criticism of Trump over the years. Instead, Trump backed the state’s highly controversial Attorney General Ken Paxton - a man who was impeached by his own party for bribery, was indicted over fraud allegations, and whose wife filed for divorce last year on ‘biblical grounds’.

Then there’s the sense that Trump is increasingly out of touch with ordinary Americans. As a billionaire businessman, voters have always known he’s not one of them, but Trump has previously had an instinctive ability to appreciate what motivates the average Joe. It’s why his ‘no tax on tips’ promise in 2024 proved so effective - it was classic retail politics that spoke to working-class Americans.

But now? Trump seems bizarrely preoccupied with personal vanity projects. His fixation with constructing a new White House ballroom has become a running joke, but it isn’t so funny to hard-pressed voters who care more about their grocery bills than the president’s latest home renovation. The same goes for Trump’s obsession with re-naming things after himself, whether the Kennedy Centre or the Strait of Hormuz.

Perhaps most telling was how Trump chose to spend election eve. His final campaign appearance on Monday wasn’t in a key swing state. It was in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC, another of Trump’s obsessions, where he spoke of the maintenance work he’d personally overseen.

The spectacle was truly bizarre, and provided the perfect visual evidence of how out of touch Trump has become. While voters worry about gas prices, grocery bills and data centres, here was their president explaining in great detail how his team had re-caulked a reflecting pool. It was literally just a speech about pool maintenance. And to think he was just yards away from where Martin Luther King famously spoke in 1963.

And then there’s the kicker. While cost-of-living pressures increase for ordinary Americans, Trump and his family have used the White House to shamelessly enrich themselves. Earlier this year, The New York Times estimated the Trumps have profited to the tune of $4 billion since January 2025. The president has also granted more than 1,500 pardons since returning to office. Among them are convicted fraudsters whose families or businesses have given millions to Trump-related causes.

Meanwhile, Trump sells his own cryptocurrency in exchange for investors getting the chance to dine with him. He personally accepted a $400 million luxury plane from Qatar; a $500 million investment from the UAE; and allowed a Russian oligarch to pay for Don Jr’s wedding. Such flagrant corruption might have been overlooked had the economy been booming. Instead, the average American feels increasingly squeezed while watching the billionaire in the White House spend his time enriching himself instead of the country.

So what happens now? With the Democrats comfortably in control of both the House and the Senate, they’ll have the power to thwart nearly all of Donald Trump’s domestic agenda. While the president will attempt to make use of Executive Orders, he will find it increasingly difficult to get anything done, meaning he will spend his final two years in the White House as a lame duck.

The biggest unknown is whether the Democrats will use their congressional majorities to impeach Trump for a third time. While they easily have the numbers to impeach him in the House, they fall short of the two-thirds majority required to convict him in the Senate and remove him from office. And given Trump’s complete control over the GOP, it seems highly unlikely that enough Republican Senators would join them.

But aside from lacking the numbers, I believe a third impeachment would be a massive strategic error for the Democrats. Their key aim now has to be winning back the presidency in 2028. If they allow the next two years to be dominated by impeachment drama, they will play straight into Trump’s hands. The president loves to portray himself as the victim of an establishment stitch-up and even if, as the aforementioned corruption goes to show, there are perfectly valid grounds to prosecute him, I don’t believe it would be politically wise.

But make no mistake, this is an historic set of results for the Democrats. Not since the so-called ‘Republican Revolution’ of 1994 has a set of midterms been so one-sided. In years to come, I suspect historians will view last night as the beginning of the end of the Trump era… a moment when, after a decade of conflict, chaos and corruption, voters simply said ‘enough!’. The race for the White House in 2028 starts now.

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Listen to James Hanson on LBC on weekends between 4 and 7am.

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