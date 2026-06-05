The plan has been delayed since last year because of a stand-off within the Cabinet over costs

Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes the opening remarks to a meeting of Regional Mayors at the National STEM Learning Centre in York, northern England, on June 4, 2026. Picture: ames Glossop / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The blueprint for Britain’s defence spending will be “another step up” in the amount spent on the military, Sir Keir Starmer has vowed.

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The Defence Investment Plan will be published before the Nato summit in Turkey, beginning on July 7, the Prime Minister also announced. The plan has been delayed since last year because of a stand-off within the Cabinet over costs, reporting by The Times has suggested. The boost to defence spending is said to be worth more than £18 billion, but Chancellor Rachel Reeves and the Prime Minister are reportedly considering watering down the amount over concerns it is unaffordable. Read more: Ukraine strikes Russian warships docked near St Petersberg as Putin's economic forum begins Read more: UK summons Russian ambassador over 'reckless' drone attack on Nato member Romania

Speaking during a visit to a defence contractor in Wiltshire, Sir Keir said the investment plan would provide the cash for the “capability” outlined in last year’s Strategic Defence Review. In a speech during the visit, the Prime Minister said: “That is the plan that says here’s the money that goes with the capability. “We bring the two together, and it is another step up, it is another increase in spending, but it is necessary, it’s the right thing to do to defend our country.” Sir Keir later added: “That will now be published before the Nato summit, which is in just a few weeks’ time.”

Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton leaves 10 Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images