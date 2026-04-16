Bluesky users were greeted with an error message or blank screen on Thursday morning, with the social media site reported as being down.

The feed from the homepage and also other tabs have been reported to not be working on April 16 and the problem had not appeared to be fixed as of 10am.

"The pages were drawing a blank for me this morning and all of the search results don't seem to be there," a Bluesky user told LBC about the issue. "It's a shame as I was hoping to log in on my way to work."

Bluesky was launched in February 2024 and had 43 million users as of March 2026, according to its own data.

The microblogging site was launched to provide an alternative to Twitter, with many users leaving that site after Elon Musk took control and renamed it as X.

Ironically, many Bluesky users shared the annoyance of the site going down on X.

Bluesky has not commented on the situation and users are expecting the site to be working later in the day.

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