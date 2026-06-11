Blur drummer David Rowntree should be allowed to continue his legal battle over £200 million in music royalties to end the “structural bias” in how they are distributed, the Court of Appeal has been told.

The drummer claims that PRS pays “black box” royalties, also known as unidentified royalties, to producers, but not to songwriters, which his lawyers claim is “systematically and disproportionately biased”.

Mr Rowntree is seeking to bring a legal claim on behalf of 160,000 songwriters against the Performing Right Society (PRS), which collects royalties and distributes them to songwriters and producers.

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In August, the Competition Appeal Tribunal threw out the challenge, which Mr Rowntree claimed could see songwriters receive unpaid royalties of up to £200 million.

He is now challenging the decision at the Court of Appeal, with his lawyers telling a hearing on Thursday that the tribunal “erred in law” and should be ordered to reconsider its decision.

The PRS is opposing the appeal, with its barristers claiming that the challenge is “unsustainable” and that the legal action “is incoherent and discloses no arguable claim”.

In its ruling in August, the tribunal said that Mr Rowntree’s claim could not continue as he had not shown that all of the songwriters involved “share the common feature of being ‘owed’ black box royalties”.

It also found that it was not “unfair and abusive” for the PRS not to pay songwriters black box royalties, meaning the claim did not have a “reasonable prospect of success”.

The tribunal added that Mr Rowntree had not yet “identified a plausible approach” to how royalties owed to songwriters should be estimated.

But Tim Ward KC, for Mr Rowntree, said in written submissions for the appeal that songwriters “are entitled to have black box royalty revenues distributed in accordance with a lawful policy”, and that the current policy “unduly favours” publishers.

He said that Mr Rowntree did not need to prove at a preliminary stage that every songwriter had lost royalties as this “puts the cart before the horse”, and could be determined at a trial.

He added that instead, the songwriters shared an “interest in establishing a lawful methodology for the distribution of black box royalties and the revision of the PRS’s allegedly unfair distribution policy on a forward-looking basis”.

Mr Ward also said that the tribunal was wrong to find that the PRS’s decision not to pay royalties was not unfair or abusive, adding that the “unfair and unlawful” distribution system amounted to an “abuse of a dominant position” by the body.

Marie Demetriou KC, for PRS, said in court that there would “always be winners and losers” when it came to royalty payments.

In written submissions, Meredith Pickford KC, also for PRS, said that the tribunal’s decision was “indubitably correct” and that Mr Rowntree “has not established an arguable actionable loss on the part of anyone”.

He said: “The dispute said to underlie the claim would, at most, be an issue for PRS members to debate when settling on PRS’s distribution policies.

“Mr Rowntree, as a PRS member, is free to seek to involve himself in PRS’s procedures that enable songwriter and publisher voices equally to be heard and their interests balanced; or if any class member were sufficiently concerned about the alleged disproportionality of a proportional distribution system, they could do so too, and could have done so already.”

Mr Pickford also said that the total legal costs of the proceedings were set to reach around £26 million.

The hearing before Lord Justice Nugee, Lord Justice Zacaroli and Lord Justice Miles is due to conclude later on Thursday.