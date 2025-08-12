By Natasha Clark

Resident doctors have agreed to hold off on more strikes for a month in a bid to seal a deal, Wes Streeting has told LBC.

The Health Secretary claimed that both sides are trying to "work together and find resolution" to ongoing disputes. The British Medical Association (BMA) confirmed last week it had agreed a "window" for negotiations - but it wasn't known how long that would be. The Health Secretary said he "welcomed" the fact they were pulling back from the brink as a "step in the right direction" but admitted it "takes two to tango" in a negotiation. Resident doctors walked out for five days at the end of last month over pay and conditions, despite pleas from the Prime Minister and Health Secretary to think again. They are unhappy with their 5.4% pay rise, despite getting a far larger one of 22% increase over the previous two years. Both sides were locked in talks in the days running up to the strike, leading to hopes of a deal, but the BMA announced they would go ahead anyway. Read more: Newly qualified doctors driving Ubers and working in bars to make ends meet due to 'recurring cycle of debt' Read more: NHS faces mass exodus of doctors as one in five considers quitting the UK

BMA 'agree not to strike for a month', Wes Streeting tells LBC. Picture: Getty

But he promises there will be the money to pay for it - despite a behind the scenes row Mr Streeting had said he won't be able to offer a higher pay deal this year, saying it would be both unfair and unaffordable. But he's offered a number of other concessions on working conditions, including help for equipment, exams, and promises to look at student funding, loans and their debts. Mr Streeting told LBC on a visit to University College London Hospital on Monday: "I think it is extremely frustrating that we had five days of strike action. "We were able to, thanks the brilliant work of frontline staff and NHS leaders, mitigate against some of that impact. And we had fewer procedures cancelled than in previous rounds of strike, but there's still an impact. "So I sat down with the resident doctors last week. They've agreed to hold off strike action during the month of August so that we can see if we can work together and find resolution. Those discussions are ongoing and I welcome the fact that they're not going on strike this month. "Ultimately it takes two to tango in a negotiation, but the fact that they are now willing to sit down and negotiate is a step in the right direction".

He said the "jury is out on where we'll get to by early September" and said there were many points of discussion. But the BMA warned that if progress was not made in their window for negotiations, they could walk out again. A BMA spokesperson said: "We've agreed a window for negotiations with the Government, which we hope they will use to make a credible offer on pay so that doctors don't have to go on strike again. "Patients and doctors both deserve a resolution to this dispute sooner rather than later, and we urge Mr Streeting to grab the opportunity in front of him to rebuild the NHS workforce." The Health Secretary said he was also meeting the GMB union to discuss ambulance crews today, Unison, and the Royal College of Nursing too.

When asked if we should expect strikes to spread, he said: "No, actually, I feel much more optimistic about the wider NHS workforce, about where we are on the risk of industrial action, not least because we're working constructively together to try and find ways to deliver real improvements to the lives of NHS staff that will also then deliver real improvements for patient care and experience, which is the thing that we all want. "So, overall, I think we can move forward together." He urged doctors to remember that he was responsible for the whole NHS workforce, not just them. And he said that the public expected to deliver change in the NHS as soon as possible, adding: "This government came in with a wide range of enormous problems to deal with. And I think the public do cut the government some slack. "I think they recognise what they're up against. And, you know, I'm asking, particularly the BMA, to just bear in mind that we've got so much that we want to achieve together in the NHS. "Change does take time, and we've got a much better chance of success if we are genuinely working together rather than at loggerheads."