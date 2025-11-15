Wes Streeting would rather 'bash doctors than get around a table', BMA chairman says as 'bonkers' doctors' strikes enter second day
Dr Jack Fletcher told LBC the Health Secretary would rather "bash doctors" than listen to concerns
Health Secretary Wes Streeting would rather "bash doctors" on the radio than "get back around the table" to prevent further strikes, the British Medical Association (BMA) Resident Doctors Committee Chair has told LBC.
Speaking exclusively to LBC, Dr Jack Fletcher referenced a previous interview with the Health Secretary on LBC, told Matt Frei that Mr Streeting would rather "spend his time on the airwaves hurling abuse at us" than consider negotiating a deal.
"Instead of hurling abuse at the doctors that are providing patient care every single day, and can't do a good job because we don't have enough of them, we're asking the Health Secretary to get back around the table and come up with a reasonable and credible offer to stop this jobs crisis that we have.
"We are turning tens of thousands of doctors away from job the NHS every single year. This year it's forecast to be even more doctors that we turn away."
Dr Fletcher explained that the low wages of the NHS staff means many are looking for employment abroad, and said that the lack of training positions for new doctors is causing a significant problem within the system.
On Friday, Mr Streeting took calls from LBC listeners, with one caller, Niraj, a resident doctor, telling the Health Secretary he doesn't accept the claim that striking resident doctors don't want to take action.
Niraj told Mr Streeting: "Of course we all care about patient safety. None of us wants to be on strike. I would rather be at work today."
Mr Streeting passionately and strongly rebutted the claim telling the doctor: "On pay, on speciality training places, on improvements to conditions, I have been working to address every single one of those issues.
"These are not the conditions in which people go out on strike. Strike should be a last resort."
Speaking with Matt Frei on Saturday, Dr Fletcher insisted that some doctors were in such a difficult allowance that they had resorted to claiming job seekers allowance.
"We need to see progress and we do need to see action," he said.
There are doctors who are on job seekers allowance in this country and we need to see an end to that. That is absolutely ludicrous when you've got people who sit on hold, listening to hold music every morning, trying to get a GP appointment.
"And yet we've turned five fully qualified doctors away for every single GP training position. That is absolutely, absolutely bonkers. And we want to see an end to that."
The accusations come along with the second day of strikes by resident doctors in the UK.
Urging the Health Secretary into action, Dr Fletcher requested they "get around the table this weekend, Monday, next week or beyond" in get a deal done.