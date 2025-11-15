Health Secretary Wes Streeting would rather "bash doctors" on the radio than "get back around the table" to prevent further strikes, the British Medical Association (BMA) Resident Doctors Committee Chair has told LBC.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, Dr Jack Fletcher referenced a previous interview with the Health Secretary on LBC, told Matt Frei that Mr Streeting would rather "spend his time on the airwaves hurling abuse at us" than consider negotiating a deal.

"Instead of hurling abuse at the doctors that are providing patient care every single day, and can't do a good job because we don't have enough of them, we're asking the Health Secretary to get back around the table and come up with a reasonable and credible offer to stop this jobs crisis that we have.

"We are turning tens of thousands of doctors away from job the NHS every single year. This year it's forecast to be even more doctors that we turn away."

Dr Fletcher explained that the low wages of the NHS staff means many are looking for employment abroad, and said that the lack of training positions for new doctors is causing a significant problem within the system.

On Friday, Mr Streeting took calls from LBC listeners, with one caller, Niraj, a resident doctor, telling the Health Secretary he doesn't accept the claim that striking resident doctors don't want to take action.

Niraj told Mr Streeting: "Of course we all care about patient safety. None of us wants to be on strike. I would rather be at work today."

Read more: ‘Own the damage it will do to patients’: Wes Streeting berates resident doctors over strike after they received 29% pay rise

Read more: Striking doctors hit back after Wes Streeting accuses them of 'holding patients to ransom'