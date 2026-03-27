Hundreds of workers at the doctors’ union have walked out on strike for two days in a row over pay.

The union's senior organiser, Gavin Davies, said: "Staff are angry and disappointed that the pay deal offered doesn't match inflation and doesn't begin to address the real terms pay cut they've experienced."

The GMB said 96% of BMA staff voted in favour of industrial action on a turnout of 80%.

It comes after the BMA announced that resident doctors in England will walk out for six days from 7am on April 7 until April 13 in a dispute over jobs and wages.

The GMB union claims that British Medical Association (BMA) staff have had their pay eroded by almost 17% since 2012.

He added: "BMA staff have tirelessly supported resident doctors in their fight for improved pay.

"Now it's their turn to demand a fair pay deal."

BMA staff will return to work at 11.59pm on March 28.

Rachel Podolak, BMA chief executive, said the union respects the right of its workers to go on strike.

"Our staff play a vital role in supporting the work of the organisation and we value the dedication and professionalism they bring to their roles," she added.

"We also acknowledge that as a result of strike action our services to members may be impacted on 27 and 28 March, although we are aiming to ensure that urgent and critical support for members is still in place on Friday 27 March, while Saturdays are typically non-working days for the majority of BMA colleagues.

"We remain committed to negotiations with the GMB to work towards a resolution and want to continue open and meaningful dialogue in the hope of reaching a settlement that is acceptable to staff and sustainable for the organisation."

She said the BMA has increased its original offer of a 2% pay rise to 2.75%, plus £1,000 for workers on lower pay, enhanced paid paternity leave and three days more annual leave.

"We are confident that the overall package of pay and benefits for staff at the BMA is highly competitive with our comparator organisations," she said.

"Given the BMA's ongoing financial recovery plan, this increased offer puts the association at the very limit of keeping that recovery on track to give the BMA a sound financial footing for the future."

BMA staff will also strike on April 6 and 7, which is during the resident doctor walkouts.

The latest round of industrial action by medics represents the 15th strike by resident doctors since 2023.

It has been estimated that it could cost the health service up to £300 million.

On Wednesday, BMA resident doctors committee chairman Dr Jack Fletcher said the union had been "negotiating in good faith for weeks" and had been "making good progress", but accused the Government of beginning to "shift the goalposts".

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said resident doctors have until Thursday to reconsider strike action or the Government will "consume the money set aside for this deal" to minimise disruption.