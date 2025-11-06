Wes Streeting wrote directly to resident doctors after the union rejected his latest offer to end the industrial dispute

By Chay Quinn

The British Medical Association has rejected the latest offer from the Government aimed at ending resident doctor strikes just hours after it was made by Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Mr Streeting set out a package of measures and called on doctors to call off the "unnecessary" strike action - but his offer was rejected by the Resident Doctors Committee of the union. The Department of Health and Social Care's offer included doubling of "additional" speciality training posts to avoid doctors being out of work, and other incentives including covering the costs of mandatory exams and membership fees. However, the Government has flatly refused the headline pay demand of 28.9 per cent in negotiations.

After the offer was rejected, Mr Streeting wrote directly to resident doctors, saying: "I know many of you don't want to strike, I know you'll be worried about winter as I am, and I also know you want this government to go further. "But I've got to tell you, in all honesty, that I've done everything I can to provide those additional training places and to go further on some of the out-of-pocket expenses that you incur. Despite constructive conversations your reps have rejected that offer, and I think this is a real missed opportunity." He added: "I've always been clear that after a 28.9% pay increase for resident doctors and the largest pay awards across the public sector for the last two years, I simply cannot and therefore will not go further on pay this year." "The huge financial pressures facing the country mean we cannot afford to do more at this time, and no amount of strike action is going to change that. It wouldn't be fair to other NHS and public sector workers, the NHS itself or the tax payer."