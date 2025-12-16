It comes after Lord Winston voiced concerns that resident doctors are being "hugely misled” by the British Medical Association.

NHS resident doctors protesting outside Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, during a five-day strike after talks with the Government collapsed over pay. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The British Medical Association (BMA) has rejected claims that patients 'would die' as a result of the resident doctors’ strike.

Dr Shivam Sharma, deputy chairman of the BMA’s resident doctors committee, told LBC Radio: “I would completely disagree with that, and I want to be evidence-based – we know that senior colleagues, consultants will be covering this strike action. “And we know that studies have shown that mortality rates do not increase, they stay the same, if not decrease during strike action because we have those experienced senior consultants that are covering. “And actually, what’s dangerous for patients is continuing down this trend where doctors continue to leave patients aren’t getting the care that they deserve, and doctors are feeling that they’re in a system that is setting them up to fail.” Read more: Streeting says he 'doesn't trust' BMA bosses as he brands doctors' strikes 'take, take, take' Read more: Five-day doctors’ strike to go ahead as ‘superflu’ cases surge across NHS He said that the feedback the union received was that the Government’s offer “doesn’t go far enough on both jobs and pay”. Health minister Stephen Kinnock earlier said that the forthcoming strike by resident doctors was “dangerous, reckless and irresponsible” and accused leadership at the British Medical Association (BMA) of being “hellbent” to stage a walkout.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, Lord Winston also told Andrew that he believes resident doctors are being "hugely misled” by the British Medical Association. He stated he believes the BMA has "has actually manipulated this situation” and “encouraged the doctors to strike". Members of the BMA rejected a new offer from the Government and will strike for five days from 7am on Wednesday. He said the Government offered for the union to extend its mandate and stage the strike in January instead of December, adding: “For reasons best known to themselves, they have insisted on going ahead with this strike action right in the heart of the Christmas season, and that I think is dangerous, reckless and irresponsible.” It comes as Labour Peer Lord Robert Winston warned that resident doctors are "creating risk of human life” with their upcoming industrial action, warning “people will die” as a result of the strikes.

It comes amid warnings of a “super flu” sweeping the nation, with flu cases in hospitals in England at a record level for this time of year.

The doctor strike will go ahead from Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Lord Winston told LBC he is "very concerned" about the decision from the BMA. He said: "I'm deeply unhappy about it. I'm very, very concerned. I'm concerned for the NHS. I'm concerned for the patients, and actually, in a sense, I'm also concerned for the doctors, because I think they're hugely misled, and I don't believe that they understand really what they're doing." The Labour peer echoed the chilling warning of Health Secretary Wes Streeting who suggested patients could die as result of the strike action. He said: "I think the Secretary of State [Wes Streeting] has been as gentle as he could be with them. I think what they are creating is the risk of human life. There's no question about that... I think people will die of it." Last Friday, Mr Streeting told LBC he is “genuinely fearful” for the NHS if the strike goes ahead amid surging flu cases, agreeing the collapse of the health service is now “effectively” at “one minute to midnight”.