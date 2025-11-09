From October 1, GP surgeries in England have been required to keep their online consultation platform open for the duration of their working hours. Picture: Alamy

A minister has accused BMA leaders of being "determined to turn their organisation into a farce" after a motion was passed for GPs to refuse to comply with new online access requirements for surgeries.

From October 1, GP surgeries in England have been required to keep their online consultation platform open for the duration of their working hours for non-urgent appointment requests, medication queries and admin requests. A motion was passed that demanded the requirements' removal and insisted online consultations should be curtailed once safe working limits have been reached, during Friday's England LMC (local medical committee) conference. The motion condemned the changes as "a cynical political stunt that is unfunded, unsafe and knowingly undeliverable in the context of current workforce collapse". It also called on GPCE, the British Medical Association's (BMA) GP committee for England, to "prepare options for action", including not complying with the mandates, if the Government refuses to revise them. Read More: New NHS trials will harness technology to help free up hospital appointments



After the conference, health minister Stephen Kinnock said in a statement: "The current leadership of the BMA, whether on the GP committee or resident doctors' committee, seem determined to turn their organisation into a farce. "We've always been clear that we want to work constructively with the BMA - but they stand resolutely in the way of changes vital for patient care, and for the progress their members want to see too. "This latest escalation is founded on untruths and will put patient safety at risk at a critical time ahead of winter." Mr Kinnock added: "It's ludicrous to say the Government has betrayed general practice - we have placed GPs at the heart of our 10 year health plan, provided a funding boost of £1.1 billion, recruited 2,500 more GPs and cut red tape - as well as launched a review into the distribution of GP funding." The passed motion said the mandates, which apply to the core hours of 8am to 6.30pm, "reduce care to box-ticking targets and put patients at risk". It insisted that practices must remain flexible in order to provide access that suits the needs of their patients. The changes have led to people submitting requests about life-threatening conditions on non-urgent forms, family doctors said previously. They told Pulse magazine that patients have reported difficulty breathing, rectal bleeding and severe vomiting on the forms, which are designed for non-emergencies. Last week a poll of 431 GPs and practice managers by the same outlet found 67% are concerned about patient safety since the mandates.

