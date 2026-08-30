A passenger boat with around 270 people on board capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday, with a search and rescue underway, Turkish Cypriot media reported.

Murat Senkul, the mayor of the town of Kyrenia, told local media that 159 of the 258 passengers on board the vessel had been reached.

The Kibris newspaper reported that the vessel, thought to be a catamaran, began taking in water about four miles off the shore.

Ambulances had been dispatched to the scene, it said.

This is a developing story. More to follow