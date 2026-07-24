Five police officers have been injured after a number had to be recovered from the River Thames when their boat hit Westminster Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Responders from the RNLI could be seen treating casualties on a boat at Westminster pier.

A large number of police officers, fire crews and ambulances are on the scene, with traffic across the bridge at a standstill.

A Port of London Authority spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving a police vessel at Westminster Bridge.

“We are supporting the response and providing assistance where needed, working closely with the Metropolitan Police, HM Coastguard and partner agencies to manage the situation.”

A police helicopter and an air ambulance were circling above.

Entrances three and four to Westminster Underground station have been shut, Transport for London has confirmed.