Bob Dylan has spent more than six decades knocking on heaven's door. On Wednesday, the door opened at the Vatican, where the legendary musician had a private audience with Pope Leo.

Leo and Dylan, fellow travellers from the US Midwest, were seen meeting together in the pope's office at the ornate apostolic palace in photos shared by the Vatican's newspaper on social media.

The 71-year-old leader of the Catholic Church wore his customary white cassock. Dylan, the acoustic songbird who went electric in the 1960s, wore a black coat, black gloves and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Rev. Antonio Spadaro, a Vatican official and Jesuit known for building relationships between the Church and figures in the entertainment industry, said on Instagram that he had helped arrange the meeting.

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