Bob Dylan is bringing his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour back to the UK and Ireland this autumn, but London fans will have to travel out.

The 84-year-old has been on the road since 2021 and last visited the British capital last November, but is heading back to the aisles with 13 dates next month.

Dylan has released extra tickets for the shows, which come on the back of a renewed appreciation for his music following the success of the biopic A Complete Unknown.

He has this year shown his paintings in London but will not be back for the latest instalment of the world tour.

Instead, shows have been planned for Swansea, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Killarney and Dublin - and all have sold out. However, tickets remain for the show at Coventry’s Building Society Arena on November 13, which has had a 1,500 space capacity boost.