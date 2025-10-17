Bob Dylan will not play London on latest UK tour
US singer to play various British and Irish cities on latest leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour
Bob Dylan is bringing his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour back to the UK and Ireland this autumn, but London fans will have to travel out.
Listen to this article
The 84-year-old has been on the road since 2021 and last visited the British capital last November, but is heading back to the aisles with 13 dates next month.
Dylan has released extra tickets for the shows, which come on the back of a renewed appreciation for his music following the success of the biopic A Complete Unknown.
He has this year shown his paintings in London but will not be back for the latest instalment of the world tour.
Instead, shows have been planned for Swansea, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Killarney and Dublin - and all have sold out. However, tickets remain for the show at Coventry’s Building Society Arena on November 13, which has had a 1,500 space capacity boost.
Rough and Rowdy Ways was released in 2020 and a follow-up album, Shadow Kingdom, was released a year later, although the tour has kept the name of the previous album.
Dylan has unofficially been on his “never ending tour” since the late 1980s, and he played three nights at the Royal Albert Hall in November 2024.
No reason has been given for why he is avoiding the capital this time around.
He played a string of US shows over the summer and delved into his back catalogue for fans, even giving a rare outing to The Times They Are A-Changin’ in Tennessee, the first performance of the 1963 song for 15 years.
Bob Dylan’s UK tour dates 2025
- November 7 – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- November 9 – Swansea, Building Society Arena
- November 10 – Swansea, Building Society Arena
- November 11 – Swansea, Building Society Arena
- November 13 – Coventry, Building Society Arena
- November 14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- November 16 – Glasgow, Armadillo
- November 17 – Glasgow, Armadillo
- November 19 – Belfast, Waterfront
- November 20 – Belfast, Waterfront
- November 23 – Killarney, INEC
- November 24 – Killarney, INEC
- November 25 – Dublin, 3Arena