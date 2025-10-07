Calls for their gigs to be banned have come after a synagogue attack in Manchester took two lives last week

Punk duo Bob Vylan's controversial performance at Glastonbury. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A family member of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza has called for an upcoming Bob Vylan gig to be cancelled after the duo allegedly used "anti-Semitic caricatures".

Adam Ma'anit, whose cousin Tsachi was taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7th attacks, said: "British Jews watch this. "We see Bob Vylan broadcast on the BBC live, uninterrupted, was able to say 'death, death to the idf.'" "He was talking about like this Jewish, Zionist boss. "it's all these kind of like anti Semitic caricatures." During their controversial Glastonbury set, Pascal Robinson-Foster, the band’s front man, referred to the boss of a record company he once worked for who "would talk about his support for Israel". He went on to describe his boss, using the expletive language, referring to him as a "f***ing Zionist".

Mr Ma'anit continued: "Bob Vylan was recently in Amsterdam talking about hunting down Zionists in the street a few weeks ago. "He's due to play in Manchester in the next month. The venue was begged by members of the Jewish community not to allow Bob Vylan to play there. And they're going to let him play." "Even now after this terrorist attack, they still going to be allowing them to play. Read More: Jewish rally marks second anniversary of October 7 attack - hours after Palestine Action protest arrests Read More: 'Think again': Starmer tells students planning 'un-British' October 7 anniversary protests "We have a real problem here." This comes as a senior Labour source told LBC should be banned from performing in Manchester after last week's synagogue attack.

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Alamy

A Government source told LBC: “Any decent person can see that inciting violence in these conditions is completely irresponsible. [They] should not be able to profit from hatred and the show should be banned. Government must act.” A Labour MP echoed the calls to cancel the show, saying it was "beggars belief" that they should platform the artists. The punk rap act have also embarked on extremely anti-police rants - as well as celebrating the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The pair are slated to perform at the Manchester Academy, at the University of Manchester's students' union, on November 5. The source told LBC: "In a context of rising antisemitism and in the wake of the sickening terrorist attack on the Jewish community in the city, it beggars belief that the Manchester Academy would give a platform to [artists] who [have] in recent days openly urged concertgoers to confront and fight 'Zionists' in the streets. "What the community needs now is space to grieve and heal, not incitement to further antisemitic harassment and violence."

Bob Vylan perform live at the Canela Party music festival in Torremolinos, Spain. Picture: Alamy