Man interviewed under caution in connection with Bob Vylan Glastonbury investigation
Police said a 30-year-old man attended a voluntary police interview to aid with their investigation
Police have interviewed a man in connection with comments made during punk-rap duo Bob Vylan's set at this summer's Glastonbury Festival.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed on Tuesday that a man in his mid-30s had attended a voluntary police interview in relation to on-stage comments during the band's performance.
The duo, made up of Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan, performed to sprawling crowds on the West Holts Stage ahead of Irish rap trio Kneecap on Saturday 28 June.
The duo's set drew widespread attention after Bobby Vylan, real name Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds in a chant of "death, death to the IDF".
The performance was live-streamed by the BBC as part of its festival coverage, with the broadcast leading the corporation to face intense scrutiny over its decision making.
Described by the force as a "public order incident", the force clarified that the interview with the man in question had taken place on a voluntary basis and an "arrest is not considered necessary" under the circumstances.
In October, police confirmed they had consulted the Crown Prosecution Service and received legal advice on the investigation.
The latest statement from Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that the voluntary interview had taken place under caution.
"It has been important for us to have a full understanding of any legal precedents, which is a complex process, and therefore over the past couple of months we have been seeking early legal advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
"Following a review of the advice, a voluntary police interview was arranged to help us progress our enquiries, which was held yesterday afternoon (Monday 10 November).
"The matter has been recorded as a public order incident while we continue to investigate and consider all relevant legislation.
"Voluntary police interviews are commonly used in investigations where an individual agrees to attend and an arrest is not considered necessary, for example on the grounds of public safety or for the preservation of evidence. Attendees are interviewed under caution and have the same legal rights as anybody who is arrested."
In the wake of the live-streamed performance, the corporation faced scrutiny from the Commons' culture, media and sport committee.
Questions from members saw now-resigned Director General Tim Davie disclose details of BBC staffing at the event.
He wrote: "There were 550 personnel working for the BBC at Glastonbury.
"Of these 328 were working for BBC Studios (camera crew, rigging, technical and production roles), 35 providing coverage for BBC News, and 187 other BBC public service, working across a wide range of roles, including technical crew, producers, presenters, engineers, runners, commissioners and compliance staff."
Asked whether any of those employees held the ability to terminate the live broadcast, Davie responded: "Yes, there were individuals present at Glastonbury who had the authority to cut the livestream after appropriate consideration.
"Those individuals had access to advice and support offsite should they have considered it necessary."