Police said a 30-year-old man attended a voluntary police interview to aid with their investigation

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have interviewed a man in connection with comments made during punk-rap duo Bob Vylan's set at this summer's Glastonbury Festival.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed on Tuesday that a man in his mid-30s had attended a voluntary police interview in relation to on-stage comments during the band's performance. The duo, made up of Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan, performed to sprawling crowds on the West Holts Stage ahead of Irish rap trio Kneecap on Saturday 28 June. The duo's set drew widespread attention after Bobby Vylan, real name Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds in a chant of "death, death to the IDF". The performance was live-streamed by the BBC as part of its festival coverage, with the broadcast leading the corporation to face intense scrutiny over its decision making. Read more: Who are Bob Vylan? The duo being investigated by police for controversial anti-IDF chants at Glastonbury Read more: Ban Bob Vylan from performing in Manchester after synagogue attack, Government sources tell LBC

Described by the force as a "public order incident", the force clarified that the interview with the man in question had taken place on a voluntary basis and an "arrest is not considered necessary" under the circumstances. In October, police confirmed they had consulted the Crown Prosecution Service and received legal advice on the investigation. The latest statement from Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that the voluntary interview had taken place under caution. "It has been important for us to have a full understanding of any legal precedents, which is a complex process, and therefore over the past couple of months we have been seeking early legal advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). "Following a review of the advice, a voluntary police interview was arranged to help us progress our enquiries, which was held yesterday afternoon (Monday 10 November). "The matter has been recorded as a public order incident while we continue to investigate and consider all relevant legislation.

Bob Vylan perform live following their controversial Glastonbury performance. Picture: Alamy