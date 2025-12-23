An investigation by Avon and Somerset Police into chants made by punk duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury has concluded no further action will be taken.

In a statement, the force said: “We have concluded, after reviewing all the evidence, that it does not meet the criminal threshold outlined by the CPS for any person to be prosecuted.

“No further action will be taken on the basis there is insufficient evidence for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Frontman, Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, led chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their BBC livestreamed performance at the Worthy Farm festival in June.

