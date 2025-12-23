No further action to be taken over Bob Vylan Glastonbury chants, police say
An investigation by Avon and Somerset Police into chants made by punk duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury has concluded no further action will be taken.
In a statement, the force said: “We have concluded, after reviewing all the evidence, that it does not meet the criminal threshold outlined by the CPS for any person to be prosecuted.
“No further action will be taken on the basis there is insufficient evidence for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction.”
Frontman, Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, led chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their BBC livestreamed performance at the Worthy Farm festival in June.
The force said it conducted a voluntary interview with a man in his mid-thirties in November over the incident, adding he was informed of the outcome earlier on Tuesday.
The force added: “The comments made on Saturday 28 June drew widespread anger, proving that words have real-world consequences.
"We believe it is right this matter was comprehensively investigated, every potential criminal offence was thoroughly considered, and we sought all the advice we could to ensure we made an informed decision.”