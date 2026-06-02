Comedian Bobby Davro has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 67-year-old comedy legend said he had no prior symptoms and was encouraged by a good friend to get a PSA test, which led to the diagnosis.

He said: "I think one in eight men get it. Coming in today, the man that picked me up in the car from Waterloo - he had it. I think a lot of men of colour, they get more prostate cancer, so it's got to be checked.

"Get your PSA checked and have your prostate examined. My doctor told me mine was a bit swollen so I had the PSA test and it was 24, which wasn't good at all.

"The NHS have been fantastic and a couple of days later, they gave me a biopsy to check out where it is and it was intermediate.

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