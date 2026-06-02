Comedian Bobby Davro diagnosed with prostate cancer
The 67-year-old comedy legend said he had no prior symptoms and was encouraged by a good friend to get a PSA test, which led to the diagnosis
Comedian Bobby Davro has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
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The 67-year-old comedy legend said he had no prior symptoms and was encouraged by a good friend to get a PSA test, which led to the diagnosis.
He said: "I think one in eight men get it. Coming in today, the man that picked me up in the car from Waterloo - he had it. I think a lot of men of colour, they get more prostate cancer, so it's got to be checked.
"Get your PSA checked and have your prostate examined. My doctor told me mine was a bit swollen so I had the PSA test and it was 24, which wasn't good at all.
"The NHS have been fantastic and a couple of days later, they gave me a biopsy to check out where it is and it was intermediate.
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Speaking on ITV's This Morning, he went on: "I asked the urologist if it's terminal, because that's the first thing you think of and he said no, I will be buying Christmas presents for many years to come. That made me cry because it was such a relief."
Asked by host Cat Deeley if he had any symptoms, he said "Not really. The only thing I had was erectile dysfunction. I can say that can't I? It wasn't nice and it might have had something to do with the woman I...”
He quipped: "I used to take one every night when I was in bed. Not to have sex. It stops me rolling out the bed...”
It's not the first health scare Davro has faced in recent years. In 2024 he suffered a stroke while live on stage in South London, losing sensation in his left leg.
A scan later revealed he had suffered a haemorrhagic stroke caused by a bleed on the brain.
Davro, whose career as a comedian and impressionist has spanned decades including stints on Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother, lost his long-term partner three years ago to cancer.
The renowned comedian got engaged in 2022 to his girlfriend of twelve years Vicky Wright, who died shortly after following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was previously married to Trudi Jameson for 10 years until 2003.