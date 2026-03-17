Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley Responds To High Court Decision On Officer Dismissal. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The head of the Metropolitan Police said the force will be taking advice from the Crown Prosecution Service after "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)" chants led by Bobby Vylan at the Al Quds Day demonstration.

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The artist, real name Pascal Robinson-Foster, who is a member of punk duo Bob Vylan, repeated his controversial Glastonbury chant while appearing as a speaker at the protest on Sunday. Those in the crowd appeared to join in. The Metropolitan Police said on Sunday: "We are aware of chanting made by a speaker at the Al Quds protest and will be investigating. "We recognise the concern footage and chanting like this causes, particularly with London's Jewish communities. "When this language had been used previously we sought advice from the CPS who determined that there would be insufficient evidence to take a case forward." Read More: Police investigating 'death to the IDF' chants allegedly led by Bobby Vylan on Al-Quds Day Read More: No further action to be taken over Bob Vylan Glastonbury chants, police say

London Al Quds Day Static Rally Takes Place After March Banned. Picture: Getty

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told LBC the demonstrations went "fantastically well". He said: "Looking back, it went fantastically well. "I think the assertive use of powers, putting the protest group and the counter protest group opposite sides of the river, restricting the times. "I think fewer people turned up and there wasn't too much trouble. "We've seen, haven't we, over protests over the last two-and-a-half years, all sorts of contentious chants. "We absolutely understand how upsetting those feel to certain communities and everything that's in a legal grey area, we take to the CPS, we say this was the context. "So, we're going through that same process again for this one, where we'll be taking it to taking CPS and taking their advice. But this is really complex contextual stuff. "And I know, though, that for communities still leaves quite a heavy feeling with how that lands with Jewish communities in London."