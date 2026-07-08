Fashion entrepreneur Boden, 65, whose clothes have been donned by celebrities including Princess Diana and Michelle Obama, shared a series of sweet pictures from the wedding of his daughter to financier Ollie Hext to the official Boden Instagram page.

Among the twelve pictures from the happy day are two action shots documenting how the couple's three-tier wedding cake met an unfortunate end.

Boden's daughter Anna and her husband Ollie, both 31, can be stood at the top of a flight of stone steps in a doorway looking on in shock, while two caterers look on helplessly as the white cake tumbles to the ground.

A second picture shows the destroyed flower-adorned wedding cake splayed across the grass - while the family's dog can be seen happily tucking in to the remnants. An empty champagne bottle can be seen discarded close by.

Read more: Donna Kelce breaks silence on new daughter-in-law Taylor Swift's 'magical' wedding

Read more: Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2026: Queen Camilla on Centre Court on Day 10