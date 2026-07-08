Cake-tastrophe! Boden's daughter suffers spectacular wedding mishap
Johnnie Boden shared a series of snaps capturing the exact moment when the couple's lavish three-tier wedding cake met a grisly end
Clothing tycoon Johnnie Boden's daughter suffered a wedding disaster just moments after saying 'I do'.
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Fashion entrepreneur Boden, 65, whose clothes have been donned by celebrities including Princess Diana and Michelle Obama, shared a series of sweet pictures from the wedding of his daughter to financier Ollie Hext to the official Boden Instagram page.
Among the twelve pictures from the happy day are two action shots documenting how the couple's three-tier wedding cake met an unfortunate end.
Boden's daughter Anna and her husband Ollie, both 31, can be stood at the top of a flight of stone steps in a doorway looking on in shock, while two caterers look on helplessly as the white cake tumbles to the ground.
A second picture shows the destroyed flower-adorned wedding cake splayed across the grass - while the family's dog can be seen happily tucking in to the remnants. An empty champagne bottle can be seen discarded close by.
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It's not clear if a replacement cake was found but the disaster doesn't seem to have affected the couple's spirits.
One picture shows the groom punching the air in delight after saying 'I do', while the bride beams out at the congregation.
The wedding is believed to have taken place in the family's 500-acre Dorset estate, where Boden has resided since 2005.
Boden captioned the social media post: "My daughter Anna’s wedding to her new husband Ollie was a wonderful celebration... Lots of joyful tears were shed, not least by me."
Anna, a science teacher from west London, stunned in a classic white satin wedding gown with puffed sleeves, with her hair held back by a tiara and veil.
Her father swapped the morning suit he wore to escort his daughter down the aisle for an eye-catching pink-and-red striped suit with Adidas trainers for the celebrations.
Two of the catering staff appear to be wearing aprons made from the same fabric.
Boden founded the fashion brand that bears his name in 1991 after exiting a career in the City as a stockbroker.
What started life as a mail-to-order company has grown into a global fashion brand with plenty of high-profile fans including Samantha Cameron, Holly Willoughby, Michelle Obama and the Princess of Wales.