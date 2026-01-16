The teen's mother and a member of the public who tried to intervene also died in the incident

A mother and daughter involved in the incident have been named by police. Picture: Humberside Police

By Alex Storey

A body has been found in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl who was swept to sea alongside her mother and a hero passer-by who tried to save her.

Grace Keeling was reported missing after disappearing in the water near Withernsea, off the coast of East Yorkshire, on January 2 with her mother Sarah, 45, whose body was found shortly afterwards. A hero member of the public, 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe, also died when he tried to rescue the pair. Humberside Police have now said a body was discovered among the rocks near Holmpton Road on Thursday morning, believed to be Grace. Read more: 'Sleep tight, we love you': Family pay tribute to ‘selfless hero’ who died trying to save two people at sea Read more: Search for missing person called off after fatal incident off Yorkshire coast

Mark Ratcliffe, 67, has been named by police after being pulled from the sea at Withernsea on Friday. Picture: Humberside Police

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said: "At around 8.30am, a body was discovered by Humberside Police search advisers, however due to tide times and conditions, despite every effort, it was not possible to carry out a safe recovery before high tide. "The location was secured overnight using specialist equipment, and a cordon remains in place around the area. "Today, officers and specialist teams have been working to explore every possible option in very complex circumstances to delicately recover the body. "However, due to tide times, conditions and the location, the recovery could not be immediately carried out and has therefore been paused until it is safe to resume. "Whilst no formal identification has taken place at this time, we recognise that this discovery comes after 15-year-old Grace Keeling was swept into the water on Friday January 2 2026, and extensive searches have followed over the last 13 days to locate her."

The search has been ongoing off Yorkshire coast for 13 days. Picture: Alamy