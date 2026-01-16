Body found in search for missing girl, 15, who was swept out to sea after mother and passer-by died trying to save her
The teen's mother and a member of the public who tried to intervene also died in the incident
A body has been found in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl who was swept to sea alongside her mother and a hero passer-by who tried to save her.
Listen to this article
Grace Keeling was reported missing after disappearing in the water near Withernsea, off the coast of East Yorkshire, on January 2 with her mother Sarah, 45, whose body was found shortly afterwards.
A hero member of the public, 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe, also died when he tried to rescue the pair.
Humberside Police have now said a body was discovered among the rocks near Holmpton Road on Thursday morning, believed to be Grace.
Read more: 'Sleep tight, we love you': Family pay tribute to ‘selfless hero’ who died trying to save two people at sea
Read more: Search for missing person called off after fatal incident off Yorkshire coast
Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said: "At around 8.30am, a body was discovered by Humberside Police search advisers, however due to tide times and conditions, despite every effort, it was not possible to carry out a safe recovery before high tide.
"The location was secured overnight using specialist equipment, and a cordon remains in place around the area.
"Today, officers and specialist teams have been working to explore every possible option in very complex circumstances to delicately recover the body.
"However, due to tide times, conditions and the location, the recovery could not be immediately carried out and has therefore been paused until it is safe to resume.
"Whilst no formal identification has taken place at this time, we recognise that this discovery comes after 15-year-old Grace Keeling was swept into the water on Friday January 2 2026, and extensive searches have followed over the last 13 days to locate her."
Mr Vickers added: "I appreciate this update will understandably cause concern to members of the public. However, I would like to offer my reassurance that we have a dedicated team of specialists who are doing everything they can in their efforts to carry out the recovery as safely and as quickly as possible.
"Specialist officers have been in contact with Grace’s family to make them aware of this discovery, and we would please ask people to refrain from speculation with consideration and respect for their privacy."
Police previously said that it was understood Grace and a friend were on the steps near to the rocks when she is "believed to have fallen into the water after being swept by a wave."
Paying tribute to Mr Ratcliffe at the time, his family said he was a "true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others."
"So many lives are now shattered that you’re gone," they added.
"You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever.
"A loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anybody could ever wish for.
"Sleep tight, we love you, we miss you."