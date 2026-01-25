The body of a 63-year-old man who vanished in the sea during a Christmas Day swim has been found.

Matthew Upham, an antique dealer, was one of two men who went missing following an annual Christmas Day swim in Devon.

A body, believed to be that of Mr Upham, was recovered from the sea on Sunday afternoon.

The discovery comes days after body of a 47-year-old man, who had heroically tried to rescue Matthew before being washed away, was recovered.

After Matthew's disappearance last month, his family said they were "heartbroken by the loss of our beloved family member who was lost on Christmas morning."

They added: "Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed."