Body of antique dealer found after vanishing in sea on Christmas morning
Police launched the search after two men went missing off a beach in Devon on Christmas morning
The body of a 63-year-old man who vanished in the sea during a Christmas Day swim has been found.
Matthew Upham, an antique dealer, was one of two men who went missing following an annual Christmas Day swim in Devon.
A body, believed to be that of Mr Upham, was recovered from the sea on Sunday afternoon.
The discovery comes days after body of a 47-year-old man, who had heroically tried to rescue Matthew before being washed away, was recovered.
After Matthew's disappearance last month, his family said they were "heartbroken by the loss of our beloved family member who was lost on Christmas morning."
They added: "Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed."
Superintendent Ryan Doyle, Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “This discovery is very sad news following the upsetting and tragic incident on Christmas Day.
"We have spoken with his family and we are continuing to support them through this difficult time.
"Understandably they have asked for their privacy to be respected.
"The family of the second missing man has also been informed and are being supported.
"Our thoughts remain with them."
Mr Upham ran the Matthew Upham Antiques business in Budleigh Salterton, the Daily Mail reported at the time.
A friend told the newspaper: "Matthew is an exceptionally kind man and very well liked in the town."
"He goes swimming practically every day, he's very fit and knows the waters locally well. Lots of people went yesterday because of the Christmas Day swim, but Matthew would have been there regardless."
Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton around 10.25am following reports that several people had gotten into difficulty in the water amid cold weather warnings across south west of England.