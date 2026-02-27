The body was found in a car in Helston Business Park. Picture: Google

Two women have been charged after the body of a man was found inside a car at a business park, police said.

Dinah Manders, 88, and Rosemary Manders, 53, are accused of preventing a lawful and decent burial. The charges relate to the discovery of the remains of a man at the business park in Helston, Cornwall, in December 2024. Devon and Cornwall Police said the man, who was in his 60s and from the Avon and Somerset area, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

