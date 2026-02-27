Horror discovery as remains of man in his 60s found inside car - as two women charged
Two women have been charged after the body of a man was found inside a car at a business park, police said.
Listen to this article
Dinah Manders, 88, and Rosemary Manders, 53, are accused of preventing a lawful and decent burial.
The charges relate to the discovery of the remains of a man at the business park in Helston, Cornwall, in December 2024.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man, who was in his 60s and from the Avon and Somerset area, was confirmed deceased at the scene.
Read more: Alleged neo-Nazi fanatic accused of 'targeting vulnerable individuals' and encouraging self-harm
Read more: Ian Huntley remains in 'serious condition' after being bludgeoned by triple murderer
Two women were arrested on suspicion of murder, wilful neglect of a person without mental capacity and preventing a lawful burial.
Dinah Manders, of Weirfield Road, Exeter, and Rosemary Manders, of Upton Lane, Ilminster, Somerset, will face magistrates in Truro on March 26.
They will face no further action in relation to allegations of murder and wilful neglect, police confirmed.