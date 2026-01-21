The body of a man who went missing during a Christmas Day swim has been found almost a month after he disappeared, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The force said the body of a 47-year-old man was found on the shore at Sandy Bay, Exmouth, at around 8.45am on Tuesday.

His next-of-kin has been informed although formal identification is yet to take place.

The man got into difficulty at Budleigh Salterton Beach on Christmas Day alongside antiques dealer Matthew Upham, 63, who remains unaccounted for.

Superintendent Ryan Doyle said: "This discovery is very sad news following the upsetting and tragic incident on Christmas Day. We have spoken with his family and we are continuing to support them through this difficult time. Understandably they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

"The family of the second missing man has also been informed and are being supported. Our thoughts remain with them."