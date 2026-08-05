Police had been searching Tuesday evening but said in an update that a body was found in the early hours of Wednesday

The scene at South Promenade in Hornsea, where emergency services carried out their searches. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A body has been recovered following a major search for a 13-year-old boy who went missing in the sea off the coast of East Yorkshire.

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The boy got into difficulty while swimming off the beach at Hornsea on Tuesday evening. HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Humberside Fire and Rescue and Humberside Police all responded as they tried to find the boy. But in an update on Wednesday morning, Humberside Police said a body had been found in the search at around 4:30am. Read more: Afghan boxer appears in court over killing of Scottish woman found in suitcase in Greece Read more: Egyptian man arrested accused of putting 173 migrants on 'mega dinghy' that caught fire in Channel 'would have earned £173,000'

Exterior of Hornsea. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Phil Booker described the discovery as "incredibly heartbreaking". Formal identification has not yet taken place but officers have informed the family and are offering specialist support. Ch Supt Booker said: "This is an incredibly heartbreaking outcome, and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends at this devastating time. "Emergency services were called to the South Promenade in Hornsea shortly after 6pm yesterday following report of a concern for safety involving a 13-year-old boy who had got into difficulty whilst swimming in the water. "An extensive search operation was launched involving specialist Humberside search officers including our Marine Unit and drone pilots, alongside HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.

The beach at Hornsea, where a 13-year-old's body was recovered. Picture: Alamy

"Tragically, at around 4.30am this morning (Wednesday, 5 August), a body was recovered from the water. "His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will now be prepared for the Coroner. "We know the sadness and concern this will cause in the community, and we would ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time. "I would like to thank all of the emergency services involved in the search, along with members of the public for their support and cooperation."