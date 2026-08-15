Body found in search for 18-year-old British hiker who went missing in Romania
George Smyth, a geology student from Bristol, went missing in November last year.
A body has been found in the search for an 18-year-old British man who went missing while hiking in Romania, police said.
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George Smyth, a geology student from Bristol, went missing in November last year.
On Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said a body found in the Bucegi Mountain region of the country is believed to be that of Mr Smyth.
His family have been informed and are being supported by a family liaison officer, the force added.
In a statement released via the force, Mr Smyth’s family said: “We are all devastated by George’s death.
“He was the best of us and is deeply missed by his younger brothers, family and friends.
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“We want to thank Salvamont Mountain Rescue, who have worked tirelessly since November searching for George, despite very difficult and often dangerous conditions.
“They are an amazing team, and have remained in constant communication, helping us greatly throughout this awful time.
“We would also like to thank Avon and Somerset Police and University of Bristol, who have gone above and beyond to try and find George, and to support us as a family.
“Although this latest news is incredibly painful, the torture of waiting is finally over, so we can now focus on bringing George home and saying goodbye.
“We would appreciate privacy while we continue to come to terms with this loss.”
Efforts will be made to return Mr Smyth’s body to Bristol once formal identification has taken place.
George Smyth, 18, was hiking in the Bucegi Mountains near Bran Castle on November 23 last year when he contacted emergency services, reporting symptoms of hypothermia and exhaustion.
Rescuers spent several days searching for Mr Smyth, but only located his rucksack near where he made the emergency call.
At the time, 20 mountain rescuers were deployed to find the teen but encountered delays due to heavy snow and extreme weather.
Several searches have been undertaken since then, with rescue teams saying on Wednesday they had been searching again in "previously indicated areas, under rock walls, in grates and in the hard-to-reach sectors".