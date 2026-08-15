George Smyth, a geology student from Bristol, went missing in November last year.

George Smyth vanished on November 23, 2025. Picture: Mountain Rescue Brașov

By Georgia Rowe

A body has been found in the search for an 18-year-old British man who went missing while hiking in Romania, police said.

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A tribute rock has been left where the Geology student went missing. Picture: Salvamont Brașov

“We want to thank Salvamont Mountain Rescue, who have worked tirelessly since November searching for George, despite very difficult and often dangerous conditions. “They are an amazing team, and have remained in constant communication, helping us greatly throughout this awful time. “We would also like to thank Avon and Somerset Police and University of Bristol, who have gone above and beyond to try and find George, and to support us as a family. “Although this latest news is incredibly painful, the torture of waiting is finally over, so we can now focus on bringing George home and saying goodbye. “We would appreciate privacy while we continue to come to terms with this loss.” Efforts will be made to return Mr Smyth’s body to Bristol once formal identification has taken place.

George Smyth, 18, was hiking in the Bucegi Mountains near Bran Castle in November last year when he went missing. Picture: Getty