The body of a missing 15-year-old who was swept out to sea on a family holiday has been found

The body of a 15-year-old has been recovered from the water on Marloes Sands Beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The body of a missing 15-year-old who was swept out to sea on a family holiday has been recovered

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Emergency crews worked to rescue three people in difficulty in the water at Marloes Sands beach in Pembrokeshire on August 30th. Dyfed-Powys Police said two of them were able to return themselves to shore. A search for the missing teenager was subsequently launched by the force, HM Coastguard and the RNLI. The teen was reportedly visiting the area on holiday from Yorkshire. In a statement on Wednesday, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a body has been found during the search for a 15-year-old boy who was reported to have gotten into difficulty at Marloes Sands, Milford Haven on Sunday 30 August. Read more: British teenager drowns in lake while on Switzerland family holiday Read more: 'Come on then!': Moment woman wearing bath towel and armed with baseball bat chases down car thief

The young man had been visiting the famous alpine lake with his family when tragedy struck. . Picture: Alamy

The force added: "Next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time." In August, a British teenage boy drowned during a family holiday to Switzerland while trying to swim to shore. The 17-year-old had been attempting to swim to shore from an island in the middle of Lake Cauma. The young man had been visiting the famous alpine lake with his family when tragedy struck. He got into difficulty at around 5.45pm on Thursday, Graubünden Cantonal Police said. The boy was swimming to the sunbathing area when onlookers noticed him go under.

Lake Cauma is popular with tourists and regarded as one of the most beautiful mountain lakes in Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

Other swimmers and visitors to the lake rushed to his aid on paddle boards, according to Swiss news site Tages Anzeiger. Members of the public are said to have pulled him from the water and dragged him to shore. Medical professionals who happened to be at the lake rushed to start resuscitation. The Flims Fire Department was also called to the scene.

Fellow swimmers rushed to his aid . Picture: Alamy