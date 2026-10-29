Body found in burnt out car in UK beauty spot as police open investigation
A cordon is currently in place around the popular spot for walkers and cyclists in Kinver, South Staffordshire
A body has been found inside a burnt-out car on a country lane near a popular beauty spot, sparking a major police investigation.
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Officers were called to Sheepwalks Lane in Kinver, South Staffordshire, shortly after 8.20 am on Thursday, when the vehicle was spotted, Staffordshire Police said.
A cordon has been put in place at the scene, and officers are carrying out inquiries to find out more and to identify the body, the force added.
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The age or gender of the body is not yet clear.
Marked and unmarked police cars, along with fire rescue services and investigators, were at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or reporting online using the force’s website, quoting incident 162 of October 29.