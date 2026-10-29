A body has been found inside a burnt-out car on a country lane near a popular beauty spot, sparking a major police investigation.

Officers were called to Sheepwalks Lane in Kinver, South Staffordshire, shortly after 8.20 am on Thursday, when the vehicle was spotted, Staffordshire Police said.

A cordon has been put in place at the scene, and officers are carrying out inquiries to find out more and to identify the body, the force added.

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